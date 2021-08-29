Bigg Boss 15 new teaser: Salman Khan, Rekha reveal exciting ‘jungle’ twist prepared for contestants. Watch

Bigg Boss 15 makers have dropped the new promo for the reality show, featuring Salman Khan as the host. In the new teaser, Salman is a forest officer, talking to ‘Vishwasuntree’ (voiced by Rekha). He stands where the the Bigg Boss house used to be, as apparently, there’s a rather new twist this season.

The promo begins with Vishwasuntree telling Salman that she has been waiting for him for the past 15 years. Salman waxes lyrical with his responses, saying that he can’t find the Bigg Boss house. Rekha goes on to tell him that the housemates would have to go through the jungle before entering the house. Following this, Salman then warns the viewers about the unfolding trouble ready to befall the contestants.

Speaking about her maiden association with Bigg Boss, Rekha had said in a statement, “Bigg Boss is a very ‘naayab’ show, that has it all, drama, action, fun and thrill and what’s more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one’s best self! What could be better poetic justice than that. I am glad to be collaborating with COLORS for the promos of Bigg Boss 15. It is going to be an exciting new experience, as I am doing a Voice Over for a ‘speaking tree’ whom Salman has fondly named ‘Vishwasuntree’, a vibrant tree full of wisdom, hope and faith.”

Adding how it felt to work with Salman Khan, who began his career in movies with 1989 film Biwi Ho To Aisi co-starring Rekha, the actor said, “It is always gratifying to work with Salman and I feel blessed to share these unique moments with him. He is as always a pure pleasure.”

Among those who are speculated to be participating in the show, Arjun Bijlani confirmed he was approached for the show, he is yet to decide. Disha Parmar refuted the rumours of participating in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 15 is expected to go on air soon after Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT wraps up.