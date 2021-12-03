Neha Bhasin on her on-off friendship with Pratik Sehajpal: It wasn’t easy for both of us

Last week, in a shocking twist, three contestants — Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian were eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 after a live task. While Vishal said how he cannot understand how the people who voted him out now want him back, Neha shared that given the show was on TV, getting fans to vote on Voot was quite unfair.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, the singer shared that while she is still trying to come to terms with her eviction, she cannot point a finger at someone. She said, “I would definitely have been happier getting eliminated by the show’s audience. However, I am fine now since a part of me was feeling all lost in the show. Not just as a player but also as a human being. I can’t be fighting over rice and potatoes every day. I have a larger motive in life. Also, I was quite confused as some kept saying it’s a show of relationships, on the other hand, they want us to play games. I am happy that I was never afraid to show the real me on Bigg Boss. I was loved and appreciated for it.”

Given Neha was also a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, we asked her how different were both shows. “I was happier in OTT,” she shared. The “Jag ghumiya” singer added that she was unabashed, unapologetic in the digital version of the reality show. “I am a person who believes in being sensitive, and feeling every emotions khul ke. In the BB15 house, there are few bonds but most are marred with manipulation and gameplay. I have never understood mind games and thus it was a shocker for me to see my friends also change.”

Neha Bhasin’s journey in Bigg Boss is incomplete without the mention of Pratik Sehajpal. Sharing that as it was evident on the show, the two did come with a lot of baggage. “However, tell me, which friends don’t fight. It wasn’t easy for both of us to be on camera this way. Yes, I did have my issues with him but when I saw other people in the house, I trusted him more. It’s also to do a lot with the kind of people we are. We both are not used to others telling us what to do.”

While she did not want to discuss much about the changes in Nishant Bhat, Neha shared that people should focus more on her equation with Shamita Shetty. “I know it’s not masaledar but that’s how women are. I did have fights with Shamita too but given the love and respect we share, I never insulted her on camera. We both are really fond of each other and I hope to spend more time with her in the real world,” she said.

Neha Bhasin might have not analysed her biggest learning on the show but she feels that having been on two seasons of Bigg Boss, her self love has only increased. “People are afraid of being themselves. I have finally come to a point where I have chosen myself over everything,” she added.

On asked who she thinks will take home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, the singer smiled to say, “The winner is not always the deserving people but I really hope that Shamita wins.”

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.