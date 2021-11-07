Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer evicted from Salman Khan show

On Saturday, host Salman Khan evicted Miesha Iyer from Bigg Boss 15. The reality show star was nominated along with Ieshaan Sehgaal, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat. Salman even informed that this week, housemates will face double elimination, as another one among the nominated contestants will get evicted tonight.

Miesha Iyer’s nomination came after she was picked by the four safe housemates — Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian. While Jay was against picking her as they share a close bond, the other three were adamant that she should be nominated given her minimal contribution in the game.

Miesha, having already been part of shows like Ace of Space and Splitsvilla, was touted to be a strong contender. While her journey started with constant fights with on-off friend Pratik Sehajpal, she soon gained limelight by ‘falling in love’ with Ieshaan.

The couple would be seen spending all their time together alone, and never shied away from showing their affection on camera. As they were spotted kissing often, Salman even warned them of being cautious on television. Their closeness even raised eyebrows outside the show, and some deemed the affair a fake one, put up only for the cameras.

Miesha-Ieshaan’s love story also hit a roadblock when wildcard contestant Rajiv Adatia entered the house. Being a close friend of Ieshaan, he pulled him up for claiming to have fallen in love so soon, and even shared how their bonding looked fake on screen. Rajiv also shared that Ieshaan’s family was against the match.

Coming back to Miesha, before entering the show, the model-actor spoke about her love for reality show with indianexpress.com. She said that the exposure and fame that comes along with these shows have made her participate in another one.

“There’s so much excitement as you don’t know what’s going to happen next. Also, no two reality shows are the same so you really cannot anticipate what’s going to happen next. Even with Ace of Space, two-three people were locked inside a room. Whereas in Bigg Boss, with so many captives in a house, it is a different ball game altogether. I think none of my experiences will act as an advantage as we will all be at the same level,” she had stated.

As per the initial buzz, post Miesha, Ieshaan Sehgaal is likely to get evicted from Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday.