Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal shower each other with kisses in latest promo, fans call their romance fake

Even if Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal don’t win Bigg Boss 15, the duo has set a record for their fast-paced love affair on the reality show. Host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar had questioned and even made fun of this dating on speed, leaving the two blushing. And now, the latest promo shared by Colors sees them indulging in some mushy moments together.

In the video shared on Instagram by the channel, Miesha is seen asking Ieshaan if he is forgetting something. Replying in the negative, he heads towards his ‘baby’, giving her a tight hug and a peck on her cheeks. The montage then shows the inseparable couple indulging in some romance as they shower each other with many kisses throughout the day. While “Bheegein Honth Tere” plays in the background, the voiceover also spices things up by saying “Bigg Boss ke jungle mein sulagh rahi hai chahat ki chingari (The spark of romance is burning in the Bigg Boss jungle).”

“#BB15 ke jungle ke love birds ke beech badh rahi hain nazdeekiyan. Aapka kya khayaal hain inke baare mein? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 pm only on #Colors,” the caption read.

Fans were quick to call this bond fake and they criticised Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal for indulging in a love angle to survive in the game. A fan wrote, “Hamara ye khayal hai ke ye ekdam fake hai,” while another tried to remind them of the many cameras around. They wrote, “Bhai ruk jao Itna jaldi Bhi Kya Hai Har Taraf camera hi camera Hai Ruk jao.” Many users also compared their affection to season 11’s Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma as they wrote, “Puneesh and Bandagi of this season.”

When Salman Khan brought this affair to the spotlight, they dismissed it as just ‘friendship. However, other housemates teased them and even wondered when they fell in love so deeply to have now turned inseparable.

While Miesha Iyer is a reality show pro having been part of Ace of Space and Splitsvilla 11, Ieshaan Sehgaal is a model, who has acted in MTV show Fanaah.