Bigg Boss 15 October 5 Episode Live Updates

Bigg Boss 15 premiere episode might have started on a weak note, but the contestants have already pulled up their socks to grab attention from the viewers. Salman Khan introduced Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, and Ieshaan Sehgaal as Bigg Boss Jungle’s ‘praani’ (beings). Later, Bigg Boss OTT finalists Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were introduced as the first three housemates of the Bigg Boss house.

Shamita, Pratik and Nishant became the only contestants who are enjoying the luxuries of the Bigg Boss house. They are safe from elimination and also have the chance to become captain till they are in the Bigg Boss house.

While Shamita and Nishant were mere observers during their first day, Pratik Sehajpal grabbed attention. From the moment he walked into the house and introduced himself, his attitude and body language did not go down well with Umar Riaz and Ieshaan. Umar and Pratik were also seen fighting with each other over attitude issues. It seems like Pratik has walked in with the same strategy he had during his stay in Bigg Boss OTT house. Housemates were also keen to know about Meisha and Pratik’s relationship. This bond is sure to create more ripples in future.

Jay Bhanushali has stood out as a contestant. The actor-host, who usually appears as the most approachable and fun personality, has shown his aggression too. Among the girls, Afsana Khan seems someone who likes to pick fights for no reason. For her Bigg Boss is all about ‘I, me and myself’, and this approach has not gone down well with Vishal Kotian. Vishal had even stated that he does not like her much. So far, Simba, Vidhi, Akasa, Sahil and Donal are still trying to find their way in the house. These contestants will have to work harder as the game for others has already begun.