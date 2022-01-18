Bigg Boss 15: After Karan Kundrra’s parents, ‘TejRan’ gets approval of Tejasswi Prakash’s family, watch

We already know the contestants of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss 15, will be having an emotional time this week. They will be meeting their family members virtually during the ‘Family Week’. In an earlier promo, the fans of the show saw actor Karan Kundrra’s parents accepting his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Now, the latest promo has Tejasswi’s brother telling her that her mother likes Karan.

In a short clip shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, we see Tejasswi asking her brother, “Do you like him?” while pointing at Karan who is standing beside her. He replied, “He is nice. Mummy also said yes.” His reply makes the Swaragini actor blush while all the contestants cheer for her and Karan. Karan does a dab to express his happiness.

Tejasswi and Karan, addressed as ‘TejRan’ by their fans, met inside Bigg Boss 15 house. The two fell in love on the show. However, their relationship has seen many ups and downs with Karan getting upset with Tejasswi on several occasions. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, astrologer Janardhan warned Karan that this relationship might fail because of issues from the girl’s side. He, however, said that in case they work on their bond, they will end up together.

In the new promo, we also see Rakhi Sawant getting to talk to her mother which leaves her teary-eyed. She tells her mother that she loves her and cannot live without her. Contestant Abhijeet Bichukale will also get to talk to his wife, mother and children. Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also be talking to their mothers during the week.