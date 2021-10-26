scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra asks Rajiv Adatia to keep emotions for Ieshaan Sehgaal in check, fans wonder what’s the ‘secret’

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 episode, Ieshaan Sehgaal will have a showdown with Rajiv Adatia over his interference in his relationship with Miesha Iyer.

Mumbai |
October 26, 2021 5:34:28 pm
bigg boss 15Rajiv Adatia entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card. (Photo: Voot)

Ever since Rajiv Adatia entered Bigg Boss 15 house on Monday night, things have definitely spiced up for viewers as well as contestants. While he has made all efforts to protect his ‘rakhi sister’ Shamita Shetty from ‘toxic’ Vishal Kotian, his disapproval of Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer’s romance has also left many shocked.

After showing his displeasure at this speedy romance, Rajiv told Ieshaan that his family doesn’t support him falling in love with Miesha, and proposing to her. He also told him that Miesha is using him to get ahead in the game, and he is coming across as a fool. And now, as per the latest promo, as Rajiv seems upset with Ieshaan, Karan Kundrra will step in and ask him to keep a check on his emotions.

The video shared by Colors has Rajiv telling Kundrra that even though they have met after two years, Ieshaan has not been spending time with him. Karan then goes on to ask him a ‘private question’. And while the promo doesn’t reveal what that was, he is seen advising Rajiv to control himself, as others will join the dots and he will be in trouble.

Ieshaan Sehgaal complains to his lady love that Rajiv’s behaviour is affecting his character, and he will not take it lying down. He goes on to confront and tells Rajiv that he is ’embarrassing’ him. The London-based entrepreneur tells Eishaan that he is not the same person that he is in the outside the show.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The live feed also showed Ieshaan and Rajiv fighting, as the latter blamed him to have fallen in love so soon on a TV show. These recent developments have left fans wondering what is brewing. While many guessed that Rajiv may have had a past with Ieshaan, others felt he is trying to protect his friend’s Ieshaan game.

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

