Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra asks Rajiv Adatia to keep emotions for Ieshaan Sehgaal in check, fans wonder what’s the ‘secret’

Ever since Rajiv Adatia entered Bigg Boss 15 house on Monday night, things have definitely spiced up for viewers as well as contestants. While he has made all efforts to protect his ‘rakhi sister’ Shamita Shetty from ‘toxic’ Vishal Kotian, his disapproval of Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer’s romance has also left many shocked.

After showing his displeasure at this speedy romance, Rajiv told Ieshaan that his family doesn’t support him falling in love with Miesha, and proposing to her. He also told him that Miesha is using him to get ahead in the game, and he is coming across as a fool. And now, as per the latest promo, as Rajiv seems upset with Ieshaan, Karan Kundrra will step in and ask him to keep a check on his emotions.

The video shared by Colors has Rajiv telling Kundrra that even though they have met after two years, Ieshaan has not been spending time with him. Karan then goes on to ask him a ‘private question’. And while the promo doesn’t reveal what that was, he is seen advising Rajiv to control himself, as others will join the dots and he will be in trouble.

Ieshaan Sehgaal complains to his lady love that Rajiv’s behaviour is affecting his character, and he will not take it lying down. He goes on to confront and tells Rajiv that he is ’embarrassing’ him. The London-based entrepreneur tells Eishaan that he is not the same person that he is in the outside the show.

The live feed also showed Ieshaan and Rajiv fighting, as the latter blamed him to have fallen in love so soon on a TV show. These recent developments have left fans wondering what is brewing. While many guessed that Rajiv may have had a past with Ieshaan, others felt he is trying to protect his friend’s Ieshaan game.

Checkout some fan tweets here:

#RajivAdatia and #IeshanSehgaal were in a relationship in the past? If not then, why Rajiv is reacting so much on #Mieshaan Relationship!? #BiggBoss15 — Divyanshi Meena (@DivyanshiMeena1) October 26, 2021

Huge blow out fight between #IeshaanSehgaal and #RajivAdatia of the things he has come and said about his relationship with Miesha. #IeshaanSehgaal wants him to stop commenting and leave him alone, he is interfering too much. #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss #BB15 #BB15LiveFeed pic.twitter.com/yPEgp53sq3 — BiggBoss_LiveFeed (@BB15LiveFeed1) October 26, 2021

#IeshaanSehgaal changing as soon as #RajivAdatia tells him things, is too weird to watch! First you love love and try to convince her to believe him and now saying she won’t be happy like this with him!!! God — S (@DAMNSHRUTI) October 26, 2021

#IeshaanSehgaal , #Mieshalyer aur #RajivAdatia ka drama pahle se scripted tha…. isiliye BB ne Ishan aur Miesha do baar eviction se bachaya hai… In dono Nibba-Nibbi ke badale Vidhi aur #donalbist ko evicted kar diya..#BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Kruti (@Aapki_krutika) October 26, 2021

#IeshaanSehgaal & #VishalKotian are discussing and decoding how #RajivAdatia and the things are saying is affecting thier relationships. They believe he is portraying things basis how he wants it, not how it actually is… He is possessive about his people. #BIggBoss15 #BB15 pic.twitter.com/Eo78jYDNOr — Biggboss livefeed (@BB15LiveFeed2) October 26, 2021

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.