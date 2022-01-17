Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s parents accept Tejasswi Prakash, contestants have emotional reunion with families

The most awaited ‘Family week’ on Bigg Boss is finally here. However, given the rising Covid-19 cases, the makers have decided to go virtual this season. Starting tonight, Bigg Boss 15 contestants will get a chance to interact with their families. Bringing this surprise to them would be former contestant Rajiv Adatia, who will have the housemates perform tasks before getting them on a call with their loved ones.

As per the promo shared by Colors TV, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will connect with their families virtually. Devoleena will be the first one to meet her mother and will break down at her sight. Her mother will laud her game on the show. Nishant’s parents will also have a similar message for him and even say that now people recognise them as his parents.

Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda will also chat with her daughter and ask her to continue the way she is playing. Pratik, who has been away from his family for a long time, will also break down as his mother will say that she misses him.

However, the sweetest moment in the promo is when Karan introduces Tejasswi Prakash to his parents. His father mentions his mother runs towards the TV screen as soon as she hears his voice. The loving mother will add that she hasn’t been away from him for so long. This is when Karan will remind them to say something about Tejasswi, who is standing beside him. “She is now in the family’s heart,” his father says.

While Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship have got stronger in the house, last night on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, astrologer Janardhan warned Karan that this relationship might fail because of issues from the girl’s side. He, however, said that in case they work on their bond, they will end up together, leaving them relieved.