Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra evicted from Salman Khan show

The Bigg Boss 15 finale is here and the tension among fans and the participants is palpable. Karan Kundrra has just been evicted from the show. He was a Bigg Boss 15 finalist along with Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai and Shamita Shetty. Karan has had a rather tumultuous journey on the show, as he engaged in numerous fights, almost leading to physical violence, as well as a brewing romance with Tejasswi Prakash. Fans have fondly called the couple ‘TejRan’.

The TejRan love story has been one of the driving points of the reality show, this time. They met and fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. However, their relationship hasn’t been a smooth ride, as Karan has gotten upset with Tejasswi on several occasions. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, astrologer Janardhan warned Karan that this relationship might fail because of issues from the girl’s side. He, however, said that in case they work on their bond, they will end up together. There seems to be acceptance from their parents as well, as Tejasswi’s mother and brother have given their nod of approval. Karan’s parents have also accepted Tejasswi.

Before entering Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra had spoken to indianexpress.com and shared his apprehensions about falling in love on a reality show. “When you are in a pressure situation and stuck with a person, they become your universe. I have always advised even my contestants that in such circumstances, emotions and adrenaline are heightened. What matters is your equation with that person once you are out of that space. I am not in a state of mind to indulge in something flimsy or frivolous, so I don’t think anything will happen inside,” he said.

Karan Kundrra is a noted television actor and has starred in shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum and Dil Hi Toh Hai.