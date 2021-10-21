Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s growing friendship have fans rooting for them

While viewers are being treated to romance in Bigg Boss 15 courtesy Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, they have now another couple to root for. Over the past few days, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s fondness for each other has added the much-required tadka in the episodes. And after the release of the latest Bigg Boss 15 promo, which shows Karan and Tejasswi bond, fans cannot get enough of the couple.

The conversation in the video seems to be after the task last night, where Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal almost got into a physical fight. In the video, Karan is seen sharing how he is not aggressive otherwise, and sometimes just doesn’t know how to control his emotions. Tejasswi goes on to add that she will be around to calm him down if he ever gets angry. She also says that she ‘will keep a watch’ on Karan, and not just on his anger but even otherwise.

Hinting that their friendship might take a new turn, Colors captioned the post, “Kya @itsmetejasswi aur @kkundrra ki dosti ka rishta lega koyi naya mod? Jaanne ke liye watch #BiggBoss15 only on #Colors, Mon-Fri 10:30 pm and Sat-Sun 9:30 pm.”

Fans, who have nicknamed the actors TejRan, seem excited to witness their growing friendship. Showering them with love, a social media user wrote, “Ohoh. This so sweet @itsmetejasswi koi nai bro @kkundrra agar gussa aaye to @itsmetejasswi hai na,” while another user added, ” Oh my god its happening @BiggBoss plz let it happen give them some hint about #TejRan i watched only for dis two cuties.. want to see them as a couple plz make it possible.”

Sharing that they watch the show only for them, a TejRan fan tweeted, “This is just now only #TejRan show. The whole show is running by them.majority online n offline audiences are watching this show only for them, bahar bhi n ghar kay andaar bhi bass inhi do ka charcha.definitely they r undisputed king n queen. #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash #BB15.”

A few viewers, however, were quick to call this fake and a game strategy. A social media user wrote, ”I mean in this season will there be any organic relationship?. The both relation look fake. This season is going to be flop as the relation here between all look so much fake just for the game.”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have known each other for some time as they worked together in Flipkart show Ladies vs Gentlemen.