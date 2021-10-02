Inside Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 house: From survival in jungle to luxurious main house. Watch video

Every year fans are curious not just to know who will enter the Bigg Boss house but also what would be the theme. More than a month back, Salman Khan announced that this season, celebrities will have to face the many sankat in a jungle before they enter the main house. The journey of each contestant will have two parts — they would need to cross the wild ride before they can win the comfort of a ‘ grand home’.

Before the reality show hits television screens, indianexpress.com got a chance to go inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Designed by Omung Kumar and Vanita Kumar, the aesthetically designed wilderness is peaceful but hides many secrets that could cause trouble in the contestants’ lives. As for the main Bigg Boss house, it’s a luxurious place that is something out of your dreams.

Inside Bigg Boss 15 house, watch

Starting with the jungle-themed Bigg Boss 15 house, the garden area has been transformed into a luscious forest, which will see lots of drama and dangal. Along with lush green trees, a swing and fancy flora, there is also a ‘khufiya darwaza’ that exudes beauty and eeriness at the same time.

The pool now looks like a pond with flowers and plants adorning it. Elevating the beauty of the jungle further is the speaking tree, Vishwa Sundari, which is now nicknamed ‘Vishwa Sun-tree’. Standing right at the heart of the jungle, it will try to tempt and lure contestants and manipulate their game.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15 premiere: When and where to watch Salman Khan show

The entry of the Bigg Boss 15 house which also flaunts a ‘khufiya darwaza’. (Photo: PR) The entry of the Bigg Boss 15 house which also flaunts a ‘khufiya darwaza’. (Photo: PR)

Bigg Boss 15 house will also have the Vishwa Sun-tree. (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss 15 house will also have the Vishwa Sun-tree. (Photo: PR)

Well, the wilderness has also been extended into the living area, which will also double up as the bedroom. The open kitchen area will also see contestants dishing up some drama.

Adding some luxury in the jungle is the washroom, which exudes comfort and class. However, one cannot miss the creepers, climbers, greens emerging from sides along with bamboo furnishing, adding to the wildness.

MUST READ | Bigg Boss 15 full list of contestants

The washroom area is going to be quite a comfortable haven for contestants. (Photo: PR) The washroom area is going to be quite a comfortable haven for contestants. (Photo: PR)

The exotic jungle of the Bigg Boss 15 house. (Photo: PR) The exotic jungle of the Bigg Boss 15 house. (Photo: PR)

The beautiful yet wild swimming pool of Bigg Boss 15 house which has a ‘lake’ feel to it. (Photo: PR) The beautiful yet wild swimming pool of Bigg Boss 15 house which has a ‘lake’ feel to it. (Photo: PR)

With a theme of jungle, crowning the right ruler is a necessity. And where will we find contestants at their best? Yes, the confession room. With a plush plush couch and chair, adorned with plenty of cushions in hues of purple and maroon, overshadowed by an oversized crown, the room will see all the nominations, deepest confessions and secrets stumbling out.

After fighting the survival battle in the jungle, contestants will get to cross into the haven of opulence. Contestants and viewers will be greeted by magnificent animal motifs, prints, paintings and floral wallpapers in this visual spectacle of the house.

The king’s throne is ready in the Bigg Boss 15’s confession room. (Photo: PR) The king’s throne is ready in the Bigg Boss 15’s confession room. (Photo: PR)

Bigg Boss is ready to give wings to many this season. (Photo: PR) Bigg Boss is ready to give wings to many this season. (Photo: PR)

The kitchen has an uber-modern look with the motif ‘Come fly with me’ adorning the door. The show is known to give wings to many careers, and we can’t wait to see who manages to win hearts this time.

With a golden and yellow theme, the bedroom area gets a mystical and dreamy vibe while the living area is all about luxury with maroon sofas, where contestants will interact with host Salman Khan through the “Me TV”.

The vibrant Bigg Boss 15 bedroom where contestants will dream of taking home the trophy every night. (Photo: PR) The vibrant Bigg Boss 15 bedroom where contestants will dream of taking home the trophy every night. (Photo: PR)

Host Salman Khan will interact with contestants as they huddle around in the living room every Weekend Ka Vaar. (Photo: PR) Host Salman Khan will interact with contestants as they huddle around in the living room every Weekend Ka Vaar. (Photo: PR)

The aesthetically designed kitchen which usually sees all the drama in the Bigg Boss house. (Photo: PR) The aesthetically designed kitchen which usually sees all the drama in the Bigg Boss house. (Photo: PR)

In a joint statement, art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Omung Kumar confessed that designing the Bigg Boss house every year comes with its own set of challenges. They added that given it’s a place where the contestants stay locked under strict surveillance for months, it needs to have a combination of luxury and hardships.

“But this season, we have innovated a lot since the house had to be a jungle and we had to bring that alive through every corner of the house. So, while you will find the garden area turned into a jungle with lots of greens, flowers, hangings and barks, you also see a reflection of jungle and animals inside the house as well. Bring floral prints, animal structures, huge wings give the house a surreal vibe that will sometimes comfort the housemates while sometimes playing a spoilsport. The house has been very interestingly designed and I hope the contestants and viewers like it,” Omung and Vanita said.

Starting October 2, Bigg Boss 15 will air 9.30 pm on weekends, and weekdays at 10.30 pm on Colors. As already reported by us, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh will be seen in the house. Others touted to join them are Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Ishaan Sehgal.