Bigg Boss 15 finale LIVE updates: Salman Khan’s finale performance, his emotional moment with Shehnaaz Gill. Here’s everything to look forward to

After four months, Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end. The show is set to witness a star-studded two-part finale, which will air on Saturday and Sunday from 8 pm onwards. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai are competing for the title of the winner. The episode will see ex-contestants in attendance. Ex-winners such as Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan will be performing in the finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The finale will also see Salman Khan entering the house ahead of the winner’s announcement. He will perform with the finalists.
Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Pratik, Nishant and Rashami have had an incredible journey in the BB house. While Tejasswi and Karan received a lot of love from the audience as #TejRan, Shamita, Pratik and Nishant have been entertaining the audience since Bigg Boss OTT, which aired on Voot Select. Rashami, who participated in Bigg Boss 13 and was a guest on Bigg Boss 14, entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard, along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. While Devoleena and Rakhi’s journey to the finale remained incomplete, Rashami reached the finale for the first time.
Bigg Boss 15 finale will not see Devoleena’s presence. The actor, who got injured during a task on the show, announced via Instagram that she will be in the hospital and will be undergoing an operation. She also vouched for Pratik as the winner of the show. Rakhi, on the other hand, expressed her disappointment on not being able to reach the Bigg Boss finale.
In a conversation with the paparazzi, Rakhi said that the makers of Bigg Boss ‘uses’ her for entertainment every season but doesn’t let her have the winner’s trophy.
“Iska matlab ye hai ki Bigg Boss agar aap har saal mujhe bulaege, toh aap sirf mujhe tissue ki tarah istemaal karege. Main tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss. Main jeeti jaagti insaan hu (This means that Bigg Boss, you will call me every year and use me like a tissue? I’m a human being. I’m not a tissue),” Rakhi said while speaking to the paparazzi. Even on the show, before her eviction, Rakhi was seen complaining that Karan and Tejasswi are winning without even entertaining the audience.
Ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is admitted in a hospital in Mumbai. She injured herself during a task on Bigg Boss. Singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Afsana Khan paid her a visit. She shared photos and videos on Instagram.
Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat shared a unique friendship, and this video is proof.
On Friday, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to request her fans to vote for Shamita Shetty. She ended the caption for her post with "Hum honge kaamyaab! (We shall overcome)" The actor will also be attending the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 15 with Shamita's boyfriend Raqesh Bapat.
Bigg Boss described Shamita Shetty as a ‘fighter’ as she watched a montage of her journey on the reality show.
Bigg Boss 15 grand finale will see ex-winners Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati and Shweta Tiwari performing on the stage.
Nishant Bhat is one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 15. Here's a throwback on his journey on the Salman Khan hosted show.
Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Rakhi Sawant will be attending the grand finale of the reality show with her husband Ritesh. Sharing a set of photos on Instagram, Rakhi wrote, "We are ready for grand finale bigg boss 15."
Shamita Shetty's rumoured boyfriend Raqesh Bapat will be marking his presence on Bigg Boss 15. In a promo shared on Colors TV's Instagram, Raqesh is seen slaming Tejasswi Prakash for age shaming Shamita and questioning her bond with Karan Kundrra.
Shehnaaz Gill will be making her appearance on Bigg Boss 15. She will be seen wearing a saree on the show. On Saturday, Shehnaaz shared photos of herself with a caption that read, "making a wish come true..." The set of pictures received a lot of love from her fans and friends.
Bigg Boss 15 finalists Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt will meet their mothers during the finale episode. Salman Khan will inform the contestants that the mothers will decide their destiny. They will tell that who among the six will not make it to the top five.
Shehnaaz Gill will be paying tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15. The Bigg Boss 13 fame and Salman Khan will get emotional remembering the actor.
Shehnaaz Gill will be marking her presence on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. The BB 13 fame, who has always marked her presence on the show with Sidharth, will be paying a tribute to the actor who passed away in September 2021. Sidharth was Bigg Boss 13's winner. His bond with Shehnaaz is still remembered and cherished. The two rose to fame as #SidNaaz.
Tarak Chashma Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Munmun Dutta tweeted, "I don’t watch live feeds so I won’t know about anything beforehand, but I am rooting for 3 of my favourites. #ShamitaShetty #PratikSehajpal #NishantBhat for the win. May the best and well deserved one take the trophy Trophy home."
Kamya Punjabi wants Pratik Sehajpal to win Bigg Boss 15.