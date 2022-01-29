Bigg Boss 15 finale LIVE updates: Salman Khan’s finale performance, his emotional moment with Shehnaaz Gill. Here’s everything to look forward to

After four months, Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end. The show is set to witness a star-studded two-part finale, which will air on Saturday and Sunday from 8 pm onwards. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai are competing for the title of the winner. The episode will see ex-contestants in attendance. Ex-winners such as Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan will be performing in the finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The finale will also see Salman Khan entering the house ahead of the winner’s announcement. He will perform with the finalists.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Pratik, Nishant and Rashami have had an incredible journey in the BB house. While Tejasswi and Karan received a lot of love from the audience as #TejRan, Shamita, Pratik and Nishant have been entertaining the audience since Bigg Boss OTT, which aired on Voot Select. Rashami, who participated in Bigg Boss 13 and was a guest on Bigg Boss 14, entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard, along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. While Devoleena and Rakhi’s journey to the finale remained incomplete, Rashami reached the finale for the first time.

Bigg Boss 15 finale will not see Devoleena’s presence. The actor, who got injured during a task on the show, announced via Instagram that she will be in the hospital and will be undergoing an operation. She also vouched for Pratik as the winner of the show. Rakhi, on the other hand, expressed her disappointment on not being able to reach the Bigg Boss finale.

In a conversation with the paparazzi, Rakhi said that the makers of Bigg Boss ‘uses’ her for entertainment every season but doesn’t let her have the winner’s trophy.

“Iska matlab ye hai ki Bigg Boss agar aap har saal mujhe bulaege, toh aap sirf mujhe tissue ki tarah istemaal karege. Main tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss. Main jeeti jaagti insaan hu (This means that Bigg Boss, you will call me every year and use me like a tissue? I’m a human being. I’m not a tissue),” Rakhi said while speaking to the paparazzi. Even on the show, before her eviction, Rakhi was seen complaining that Karan and Tejasswi are winning without even entertaining the audience.