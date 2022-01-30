Bigg Boss 15 finale: Shamita Shetty gets eliminated

Shamita Shetty’s illustrious journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house has come to an end. The actor has been evicted from the house after coming too close to the trophy. Shamita was among the finalists including Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat.

Shamita entered the Bigg Boss 15 house after giving a splendid performance in Bigg Boss OTT. She was among the top contenders for the winner’s title given her fan following outside the house but could not clinch the title.

Fans of Shamita loved her for her dignity, charm and poise, which she maintained throughout her time on the show. She was also appreciated for putting her friends, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal or Neha Bhasin, before anyone else. She came across as a strongly opinionated person who always spoke her mind, even if it meant clashing with Salman Khan. Shamita had some of her ugliest fights with Tejasswi Prakash.

Shamita was also a part of the third season of Bigg Boss but she had to quit the show mid-way because of personal reasons. Before coming to Bigg Boss 15, the actor had said, she “just want to come out as the best version of myself”.

Not just Bigg Boss, Shamita had also appeared on other reality shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. But she didn’t win either. Before entering Bigg Boss, Shamita had said, she is “tired of being just a prop in the finale of every reality show.”

With Shamita’s eviction, the contestants who continue to fight for the winner’s title are Pratik, Tejasswi and Karan.