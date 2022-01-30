scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Bigg Boss 15 finale: Nishant Bhat eliminated from Salman Khan hosted show, takes home Rs 10 lakh

Bigg Boss 15 finale: Nishant Bhat is out of the Salman Khan hosted show.

January 30, 2022 8:32:42 pm
Nishant Bhatt Bigg Boss 15 eliminationBigg Boss 15 grand finale: Nishant Bhatt eliminated, now Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal are competing for the winner's trophy.

Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat is out of the race of becoming the winner of the reality show. The choreographer, who was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT, walked out of the show with a briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh. As a contestant of the Salman Khan hosted show, Nishant has had an incredible journey where he entertained the audience and stayed true to his relationships in the house.

Nishant also proved his loyalty towards Pratik Sehajpal. He was often seen pushing him to do his best and supporting him in his lows. In fact, at times, he would also go against Shamita to fight for Pratik.

Also read |liveBigg Boss 15 finale LIVE updates

Nishant was probably the only person who shared different equations with every contestant of the house. Even if he shared differences with Shamita Shetty, the two never refrained from sharing their thoughts with each other. Though they had conflicting interests and were always competing with each other, Nishant and Shamita’s relationship was of equals, which was an interesting bond to witness.

ALSO READ |Bigg Boss 15 finale: Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan get teary-eyed as they remember Sidharth Shukla

Nishant was also close to Tejasswi Prakash. The two hardly shared the screen space but whenever in doubt, especially in regards to her bond with Karan Kundrra, Tejwasswi was always seen looking up to Nishant for his views and opinion, which did not always go down well with Kundrra. Karan always had issues with Nishant. Interestingly, Nishant and Karan, who knew each other from before entering the show, did not bond well inside the Bigg Boss house.

Nishant was the only entertainer, after Rakhi Sawant, who made the audience laugh and dance to his beats.

