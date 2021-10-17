Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan thinks Jay Bhanushali is better than Pratik Sehajpal

Farah Khan is a true blue Bigg Boss fan, and she is set to prove that again in Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15. The filmmaker-choreographer will enter the Bigg Boss house as a guest during the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan episode. In a promo shared on Colors’ social media handles, Farah is seen asking the housemates to rate themselves as per their game in the Bigg Boss house. Later, Farah is heard asking Shamita Shetty why she needs the support of Vishal Kotian.

Farah also mentions how she finds Jay Bhanushali’s game better than Pratik Sehajpal’s as she suggests Jay to take over Pratik’s place in the rating.

Meanwhile, Bhuvan Bam will also grace the stage of Bigg Boss 15. In a conversation with Salman Khan, Bhuvan will show a video of the housemates, which he has dubbed with a funny voice over. The video will leave Salman in splits. The actor will also test the housemates as he would ask them to perform a task. During the task, Vishal Kotian will agree that Karan Kundrra is using people to go ahead in the game. Karan, on the other hand, will agree that Jay is harming his image by abusing during the game. Jay will open up about Afana Khan, while Shamita will reveal if Jay is trustworthy. The episode will surely change the equations inside the house.

Currently, Bigg Boss 15 house is hosting Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal.

Aaj ke episode mein bahar aayegi sabhi contestants ki asliyat 😮 Kya ye badlega #BB15 ke jungle ka vatavaran? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.@BeingSalmanKhan #WeekendKaVaar @justvoot pic.twitter.com/RDaSzQnavY — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 17, 2021

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On weekends, the show airs at 9:30 pm. The audience can also stream the episodes on Voot.