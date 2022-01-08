Bigg Boss 15: Fans speculate Umar Riaz’s eviction as Asim Riaz posts a cryptic tweet

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz’s seems to be on shaky ground in the show as his brother and Bigg Boss 13 fame, Asim Riaz posted a cryptic tweet applauding his brother’s game on the show. Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana also took to her Twitter to discuss Umar’s fate on the show.

For the uninitiated, Umar indulged in a fistfight with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal during a task earlier in the week. Then, Bigg Boss, instead of eliminating him on the spot for breaking the rule of the house, decided to leave it to the audience to decide whether he deserves to be on the show or not.

Well played @realumarriaz

“Love you bro — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) January 7, 2022

However, Asim, on Friday, posted a cryptic tweet that made Umar’s fans speculate about his eviction. Asim wrote, “Well played @realumarriaz Love you bro.” Asim’s rumoured girlfriend, Himanshi tweeted, “No wonder har season me same hota hai …. isi liye kya hi voting appeal dale or kya votes mange …… we are with you umar @realumarriaz (No wonder, they do the same in every season, so what’s the point of making a vote appeal)”

Himanshi further wrote how the bashing on the show affects a person’s mental health as she wrote, “They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz.”

They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 7, 2022

No wonder har season me same hota hai …. isi liye kya hi voting appeal dale or kya votes mange …… we are with you umar @realumarriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 7, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is also an ardent follower of Bigg Boss 15, is not happy with Umar’s speculated eviction. He tweeted, “This is shocking @realumarriaz got evicted… don’t know the #biggboss agenda, but well played #UmarRiaz.” Vikas Gupta also appreciated Umar’s game on the show, “An underdog is one from whom Noone expects much but by the time of the Final Race The underdog becomes your favourite or the biggest competetor to your Favourite. #BiggBoss15 had #UmarRiaz My #Top5 Passionate, Driven, logical & Real. Well Played @realumarriaz.”

This is shocking @realumarriaz got evicted… don’t know the #biggboss agenda, but well played #UmarRiaz — Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 7, 2022

An underdog is one from whom Noone expects much but by the time of the Final Race The underdog becomes your favourite or the biggest competetor to your Favourite. #BiggBoss15 had #UmarRiaz My #Top5 Passionate, Driven, logical & Real. Well Played @realumarriaz 👏👏#VikasGupta pic.twitter.com/GXHXFpwMc6 — Vikas Gupta (@Iam_VikasGupta) January 7, 2022

Colors TV is likely to extend Bigg Boss 15 for a few weeks. A source shared with indianexpress.com that the discussions to extend the ongoing season started a couple of days ago as Mumbai clocked more than 10,000 cases in a day. “The team feels it’s a safer bet to carry on an ongoing show than launch a new one. God forbid but if there’s a lockdown in town, the team would have to then fly out bag and baggage to shoot outdoors, incurring bigger expenses. Carrying on with Bigg Boss till the time things settle down seems logical and practical at the moment in terms of all logistics,” the source added.

Currently, the contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house are Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.