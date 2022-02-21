Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz set to turn singer with ‘Mera Suffer’

One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz is all set to make his debut as a singer with “Mera Suffer”. The doctor-actor said that the song will be about his journey in the reality show. Sharing a poster of the music video of “Mera Suffer”, Umar wrote, “Get Ready to Witness my very first track #MeraSuffer on my BB15 journey very soon on my youtube channel. let’s go #UmarArmy Music Prod by @roachkillaofficial.”

His good friend Karan Kundrra took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Woohoooooo,” along with multiple fire emojis. Rumoured girlfriend Rashami Desai commented, “All the best,” while singer Neha Bhasin wrote, “Jeete raho.”

As per sources, Umar Riaz will reveal the release date of the song on Wednesday. The former Bigg Boss contestant is right now in Dubai for other commitments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umar Riaz (@umarriazz91)

Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, while Umar was one of the most popular contestants, he was ousted by the makers after he got violent with Pratik Sehajpal. Talking about his eviction, Umar had then told indianexpress.com, “I was so sad when I was told to leave, especially after being tagged as a violent, aggressive doctor. However, it was so overwhelming to see people shower me with so much love. That helped me to come out of the zone and gather myself up. It was truly a happy feeling.”

Umar’s followers have also been upset with digs at his profession. Upset about the same, the surgeon-turned-actor said that when he was to enter the house, he was briefed that everyone was on the same platform. “They told me to be myself however when I did that I was attacked time and again in reference to my profession. Never has anyone spoken about them being actors? I have been working throughout the pandemic as a frontline worker but everything was demeaned on the show. It was so upsetting that I sometimes even questioned whether I did the right thing by being on the show,” he shared.

Umar Riaz is Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz’s elder brother. While Umar was in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Asim had released a song for his brother titled “Tera Bhai”.