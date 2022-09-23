scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Bigg Boss 15 fame couple Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer part ways: ‘We wanted different things from life’

Ieshaan Sehgaal took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans that he and his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and partner Miesha Iyer have parted their ways.

Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha IyerIeshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer came together during their stay in Bigg Boss 15. (Photo: Miesha Iyer/Instagram)

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer found love in each other during their stay in Bigg Boss 15. After being in a relationship for almost a year, they have parted ways. As per reports, Ieshaan and Miesha broke up almost two months back due to compatibility issues. While the two have unfollowed each other on social media recently, Ieshaan Sehgaal took to his Instagram story to make the announcement about the relationship.

Without naming or tagging Miesha, he wrote, “Hello Ieshaanians, I would like to take out time and tell everyone about an important announcement about my relationship. As it has been all in front of you and that you guys have been expecting a lot from me and the other person as well. it’s better to clear that we are not together anymore. I obviously had plans to have a long team one but sometimes life doesn’t really have the same plans as you do. I would wish you guys to continue and shower the same amount of love to me individually as well. Ans that you keep supporting and loving me. Hope to always make you’ll proud. Loves of love- Ieshaan.”

Ieshaan Sehgaal (Photo: Ieshaan Sehgaal/Instagram)

Ieshaan also confirmed the news to Hindustan Times and said, “Yes it’s true, we have broken up. It’s been quite some time. Things were not working out. I think we were not meant to be (together). It wasn’t something which would have worked out honestly.”

He added, “She wanted different things from life and so did I. The circumstances of the show were very different. I was very much invested in the relationship. When we came out and entered the real world, it was very much different from what we were facing inside the house. I think it is good that we broke up.”

Ieshaan also added that the two are not in touch with each other. Miesha Iyer is yet to comment on this.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 03:25:34 pm
