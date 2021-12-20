Bigg Boss 15: Ritesh Singh opens up about his first marriage, says rude behaviour with Rakhi Sawant was a ‘strategy’

Last month, popular actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card. And in a surprise move, her husband Ritesh Singh joined her on the reality show. While fans were still warming up to their relationship, a woman claimed Ritesh was married to her. She shared that they have a child together, and even accused him of domestic violence when they were together. On Sunday, the software professional was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Ritesh opened up about his past and also clarified his stand.

“I have never denied that I was married to her. However, that relationship ended long ago. And it was because she decided to elope with another man. She even kidnapped my child. She has harassed me and my family for years and now wants to arm-twist us for financial gains. This woman has done this earlier too and she is back at it again. I have all the proof against her which will show her reality. However, I need to discuss the course of law with my lawyer before I can speak about it,” Ritesh shared. He also denied claims of domestic violence, saying it’s all his estranged wife’s tricks to malign him.

Refuting the buzz that his wedding with Rakhi Sawant is made-up for the show, Ritesh said, “Rakhi has a heart of gold. When I met her, I was at my lowest and she supported me wholeheartedly. I call her devi as she has given me a new lease of life. We both have accepted each other as husband-wife, and want to lead a happy married life. I really love her and want to sort everything so that we can enjoy our conjugal life once Bigg Boss 15 ends.”

While he had all good things to say about his wife, on the show, Ritesh was often criticised for his rude behaviour towards her. Sharing that it was his ‘strategy’, Ritesh said, “The house is already divided into two groups led by Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty. I wanted people to feel that Rakhi and I are not together so that she gets her supporters, while I create my own army. And towards the end of the game, we would have united. My only mistake was that I could not discuss my plans with Rakhi as I feared others would get a whiff off it. Honestly, I had no malice and it was all part of the game.”

Ritesh Singh also shared that given he knew he was not at fault, he did not feel bad when Salman Khan rebuked him during Weekend Ka Vaar. “Salman bhai is very close to Rakhi and considers her as family. It was his love towards her that made him question my act. However, once he realises that it was my game, I am sure he will have no complaints.”

Talking about his Bigg Boss 15 journey, Ritesh Singh said that he thoroughly enjoyed himself and even made some great friends. Adding that he is already missing everything about the house, Rakhi’s husband said, “All my life I have travelled and thus it feels odd that I am missing a house, and the people there. It was my first time on camera and while initially, it was a little tough, thankfully I had Rakhi by my side. We also got to spend a lot of time together. The other housemates too were sweet to me and treated me like their own.”

While Ritesh is rooting for Rakhi Sawant to win the show, his other favourite is Pratik Sehajpal. For him, Pratik is the most sensible person, who stands up for the right and has a clean conscience.

Apart from Ritesh Singh, Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia was also eliminated from Bigg Boss 15.