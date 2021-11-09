Bigg Boss 15 evicted contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal: Unlike Rajiv’s claims, my mother and sister love Miesha

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer not only found love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house but as luck would have it, they even got to exit the house together. This weekend, the lovebirds were evicted by host Salman Khan after receiving the least number of votes. While Ieshaan and Miesha are upset with their short stint on the show, the couple said they are happy to be out together, as it would have got ‘lonely’ otherwise.

“I believe in destiny and feel that everything has its own time. If a full stop was put on our journey, it was for a reason. I am just happy that we are together as I would have missed her a lot,” Ieshaan told indianexpress.com in an exclusive chat.

As readers know, Miesha Iyer was nominated by four safe contestants — Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Sharing that she was quite disappointed, the actor said that she is although happy that it happened, as it gave her a chance to show her competitive side. “I understood why Jay agreed to my name, as just a day before, all the guests kept saying that he should up his game. I had no expectations from Karan but Teju and Vishal had been friends, and I was shocked that I was their first choice. However, I am happy that I managed to showcase my different side. I was all out and put my A-game in the last week,” she shared.

On the other hand, Ieshaan Sehgaal’s game faced a setback after good friend Rajiv Adatia entered the show. Stating that it did not ‘spoil his game’ but he was mentally affected, Ieshaan said, “I think if he hadn’t come, my game would have been stronger and better. Also, I had no issues with him coming to the show but the statements he made was a cause of concern. I was really troubled after this and was under a lot of stress. However, I did not stop from taking a stand and always stood up for what I believed in.”

Rajiv’s constant mention of how Ieshaan couldn’t fall in love with Miesha so soon, made the audience believe that their bond was indeed fake. Clarifying that his statements were mostly wrong, Ieshaan said, “He said that my family was against the match. However, my sister spoke to Miesha and cannot wait to meet her. I also spoke to my mother, who said she is proud of me and that she really likes her. I think everything is good, and for those who feel our relationship was for the cameras, well, they should just get a job!”

Given that they spent most of their time together, they did not get to bond with other housemates. Ask them if they regretted forming a bond, which may have affected their game, Miesha Iyer said, “In a place like Bigg Boss house, you feel like a fish out of water. You need someone to be with. Ieshaan became that person for me. Yes, he drives me insane but he also kept my sanity. Groups are being formed in the house, and people are also playing in twos. Be it Karan-Tejasswi, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, everyone is playing the game together but just because we were dating, fingers were pointed at us.”

She even opened up about the criticism the couple received for spending maximum time romancing. “No disrespect to anyone but yes, we would think about it for a while but would get back to spending time together. I think we couldn’t get enough of each other,” she said with a laugh.

Not wanting to comment on the other two couples, Tejran (Tejasswi-Karan) and Shara (Shamita-Raqesh), Miesha said that she is team Shara, as she feels they are for real. Ieshaan, on the other hand, mentioned that he is team Mieshaan, as he feels they are the best ones.

He also went on to name the contestants who he feels would go on to be in the top five. “Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Vishal and maybe Umar will be the finalists for sure. Jay Bhanushali is good but he needs to work on his game. He feels he is opinionated but it doesn’t come across.”

Lastly, we quizzed them that if it wasn’t each other, who else they could have formed a bond with. “I like Tejasswi but it’s like a sibling bond. I really want her to win the show. I fell in love with Miesha the moment I saw her and I don’t think I would have found another love connect,” Ieshaan shared. Miesha added that Ieshaan was her least favourite in the initial days and she even nominated him. “That made him take efforts, and he started talking to me. I think I will take the credit for this relationship. I don’t think I would have found another love connection other than him.”

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.