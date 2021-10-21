Bigg Boss 15 evicted contestant Donal Bisht: Vishal Kotian and Tejasswi Prakash are toxic and manipulative

On Tuesday, fans were in for a shock as Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya had to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 15 house after being chosen as the weakest contenders. While the decision was unanimous, fans haven’t taken kindly to the decision as they have been demanding Donal and Vidhi’s return to the show. Donal is also being hailed as the ‘lone warrior’ by fans for having survived the game alone. The actor agrees that she indeed was cornered by the ‘toxic’ housemates for not following the ‘herd’.

“I really never expected that I would be treated this way. I could feel the dislike and negativity they had for me. While I couldn’t be everywhere, now I have come to know that they were plotting against me behind my back. The non-acceptance was clear, and even though I tried hard, I also wanted to maintain my dignity. I am just thankful that the audience saw the truth and realised what was happening to me. This is the reason I have been receiving so much love from all quarters. It feels surreal,” Donal shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, adding that she holds the tag ‘lone warrior’ very close to her heart.

Talking further about the kind of treatment she received, the actor said that the housemates would try hard to ensure she doesn’t get any footage. “They would never talk about me or even give me any credit. I was the one who was sewing the map and Tejasswi wouldn’t even touch it. However, she would never mention it and Vishal Kotian, who too knew about it, will also talk only about Tejasswi. They seemed confident about what will come on camera and played with the audience’s minds. Since they had nothing against me, they would try to say that I speak a lot or try explaining myself. They made up everything against me,” she said.

Ask her what led to housemates going against her, and Donal Bisht is quick to respond, “Because I had my opinions and was not a follower. I am not a person who will get carried away. I remember my first fight with Tejasswi was because of trust issues. However, they would try and manipulate me, be it Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian or even Tejasswi Prakash. However, I remained strong and stuck to my principles.”

Sharing that she is most disappointed with Vishal and Tejasswi, Donal called them ‘toxic’ and went on to add, “When they were alone with me, they would talk highly about my game but never support me in public. They were insecure, manipulative and would often make fun of me. Tejasswi would even say that whatever you say will never come on camera. Shamita and Vishal tried to make me look like Afsana Khan’s supporter. But I was being a friend and tried to calm her down during her showdown. They, on the other hand, wanted to instigate her so that she makes a mistake and is thrown out of the show.”

Picking Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh as the ones who should have been evicted, Donal Bisht said that Bigg Boss was a lifetime opportunity but was cut short, unfortunately. However, winning the hearts of fans is more ‘priceless’ than the trophy for her. She added that if given a chance, she would be more than happy to go back.

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.