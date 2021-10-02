Bigg Boss 15: Everything you need to know about Salman Khan’s show

﻿You can love it, you can hate it but you sure cannot ignore it – that is the kind of relationship we all share with Bigg Boss. Now, the most popular yet controversial show is coming with another exciting season, and fans sure cannot keep their calm. Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is all set to take over your screens from October 2 onwards. But before you get busy watching it, let us tell you everything we know about this season.

Theme: Bigg Boss makers are coming up with a unique theme. This time, the contestants will have to make their way to the main Bigg Boss house by passing through a jungle. Well, not literally. The Bigg Boss house (not the main one) has been decorated as per the jungle theme. While living in the house, the housemates will have to fight for even the basic necessities like a bed, couch or maybe even washroom.

Bigg Boss OTT contestants: Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed on Voot for six weeks, worked as a prequel to the upcoming season of the reality show. People who have followed the show will meet some of the familiar contestants even in Bigg Boss 15. The Karan Johar-hosted show’s first runner-up Nishant Bhat and second runner-up Shamita Shetty will grace the Salman Khan show. In fact, one of the finalists Pratik Sehajpal will also join Nishant and Shamita in their Bigg Boss 15 journey. Will they continue their bond even in this show? We have to wait and watch.

Host: Bigg Boss 15 will see Salman returning as the host of the show. Salman Khan has been hosting the show for 11 years now. He started hosting the reality show from its fourth season. This is the longest an actor has stayed associated with a reality show. In fact, now Salman and Bigg Boss are inseparable. And his fans will agree with us, right?

Vishwa Suntree: In promos of the show, apart from Salman Khan, we also met a special guest – a talking tree/wisdom tree named Vishwa Suntree. In the promos, the tree was voiced by actor Rekha. While the makers have not confirmed if Rekha will be part of the show through her voice, we have got a bit of an idea of the role of this tree. The contestants of Bigg Boss will be able to share their feelings or strategies with the tree and it will give them an advice, which can be good or bad. So basically, the tree acts like Naradmuni from Indian mythology. It is one of the sankats (troubles) the housemates have to survive. Isn’t that super interesting?

Contestants: While all the contestants names have not been revealed yet, we know that Bigg Boss season 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz is participating in the show. Joining Umar in the journey is actor-model Donal Bisht. The Colors TV also released a promo featuring Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and singer Afsana Khan revealing that they are also part of the show.

Duration: Bigg Boss seasons usually go up to 100 days and sometimes, more. Salman, during the press conference, hinted that this time, the reality show might run for around 5 months.

Live streaming: The makers of Bigg Boss had live-streamed its 14th season for 24 hours a day on Voot Select. However, they have not made it clear if they will continue the trend this year. But in case you miss any of the episodes, you can watch it on Voot.

Bigg Boss 15 will start airing on Colors TV from October 2 onwards. The premiere episode will start from 9:30 pm. It will air from 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday, while the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will air on 9:30 pm.