Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale out of the show in double eviction

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale got evicted in a surprise ‘double elimination’ on Bigg Boss 15 on Monday night. The double eviction came one week before the Bigg Boss 15 finale. Apart from them, Rashami Desai was also at the bottom of the list in the Salman Khan hosted show.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor and former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant had entered the show as a wild card last year in November. Both of them had an eventful journey but could not match up to the popularity of the other housemates.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had first participated in Bigg Boss 13, but had to quit midway owing to a health emergency. She then came back last year as a proxy for Eijaz Khan. While she has been on the show regularly as a guest, she entered as a wild card with plans to win. However, her plans faced a setback when Devoleena found herself playing the game alone after having a fight with bestie Rashami Desai. She was also at loggerheads with most of the housemates, further denting her game.

On the other hand, Abhijeet Bichukale was a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi. With an ambition to be the next prime minister of India, the actor entered the Salman Khan to gain a massive fan following. While his antics initially came across funny, once he started crossing the lines with the women in the show, Abhijeet not just faced the wrath of the host and co-inmates but also fans.

With these evictions, Bigg Boss 15 finalists include Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai. One among them will get to take home the trophy on January 30.