Umar Riaz reveals brother Asim Riaz’s tip for Bigg Boss 15

“There is a lot of excitement but I would be lying if I say I am not nervous,” Umar Riaz shared before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. While he is a doctor, most know him as Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz’s brother. Asim’s fans have been rooting for Umar to complete the former’s journey and get the trophy home.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Umar said that while Asim lost the trophy, he won many other things. “As for me, I don’t want to make a bold statement that I am going inside the house to win. It all depends on my fate and how much the audience will enjoy my journey. However, if I do bring home the trophy, I would be the happiest person,” he shared.

The doctor further shared that he understands there is a certain expectation from him. However, he is confident that he will manage to make his mark in front of the audience, and show his various sides.

Umar Riaz also opened up about being compared to Asim Riaz in the show. He said, “Of course, people will see similarities given we are brothers but my education and knowledge makes me a different person. Also, I am quite patient and have a deep sense of humour. I am also quite an avid dancer and am quite sorted and suljha compared to Asim.”

He further revealed that while his brother did not give him too many suggestions, he did give him an important tip to survive the game. “He told me don’t copy anyone’s journey but be yourself. Play the game in your own style and perform well,” Umar shared, adding that Asim also told him that Bigg Boss has given him a lot, and he was happy to see his brother enter the reality show.

The Salman Khan-hosted show also gave Asim the love of his life, and Umar is also open to the idea of finding a connection in the house. “There is no harm if you find someone compatible. Like Asim, there are many contestants who have found love. Prince Narula even found his wife Yuvika Chaudhary in the show, so why not. If I find someone compatible, I would be more than open to let cupid do its job,” he shared with a smile.

The 31-year-old also opened up about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and said that he feels terrible to have lost a friend. “His death came as such a shocker. Asim lost a brother and we all lost a wonderful soul. I pray and hope that his family gets the strength. Entering this show where I met and interacted with him is going to be emotional. He will be remembered inside, and I wish he was around to see me enter the show.”

On a final note, Umar Riaz asked fans to vote for him as he feels he will be entertaining and fearless in Bigg Boss 15. “You will also see my funny side and look out for my dance moves every morning.”

Apart from Umar Riaz, Bigg Boss 15 also has Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Ieshaan Sehgal as contestants.