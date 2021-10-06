Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal: My biggest fear is that I might hurt someone

For Simba Nagpal, Bigg Boss 15 is another chance to prove himself as he feels that he couldn’t project himself completely in his first reality show Splitsvilla 11. “I think life has given me a second chance to reach out to people and show who the real Simba is,” the actor shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Last seen in Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Simba feels that Bigg Boss 15 will help him in many ways. He said, “Apart from popularity, it has also brought alive the actor in me. And that I think will help me most in the show. I will never fake and I can even figure out if people are acting around me.”

More on Bigg Boss 15 | Bigg Boss 15 grand premiere episode review: Salman Khan show was a yawn-fest

The actor’s co-stars in Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki were former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Rubina Dilaik. He shared that the two did give him advice but, most importantly, told him to be himself. Sharing that both of them have even been his favourite contestants, the young actor said, “While I haven’t followed the show much, I loved how Rubina managed to win last season. She was completely herself, just like she is with all of us on set. She is cute yet very straightforward. As for Kamya, she was amazing when it came to tasks. And apart from them, I loved Sidharth Shukla’s performance in season 13. Even if he was sitting in a crowd, I think he would always have the limelight on him. Sitting like a king, a lion among a pack of wolves.”

Talking about lions, Simba Nagpal feels that the theme of Bigg Boss 15 not just suits his name, but he is also quite a nature and adventure lover. He shared that the theme and host Salman Khan were his biggest reasons to be on the season. “Bhai has brought the bodybuilding trend in the country. Given I am also quite a fitness freak, I would love to take some tips and advice from him. And if everything goes well, I would love to even work out with him,” the actor said.

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant also shared that while he had been running away from love all these years, he is open to the idea of finding a match on the show. “However, it will not be for cameras, or a fake relationship. It will be for real,” he added.

Talking about his game, Simba Nagpal said that he wouldn’t let anyone walk over or manipulate him. Simba also added that he will never want to hurt anyone inside and outside the house, even unintentionally. “My biggest fear is that I might say something which hurts someone. I also don’t want to upset Salman bhai with my actions. I am not someone who would do something like this but sometimes, in the heat of the moment, things can go wrong.”

As for why he feels the audience should vote for him, the actor said, “I am very grounded and I respect relationships. Also, if I manage to entertain even a bit, I hope people vote and make me win.”

Apart from Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Ieshaan Sehgal are a part of Bigg Boss 15.