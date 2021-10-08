Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal says he’s moulded himself like Salman Khan: ‘My love and aggression is in extreme’

While Pratik Sehajpal won hearts in Bigg Boss OTT, he is excited to enter the 15th season of the television reality show. Sharing that he has no words to explain his joy but he feels like he has won an Oscar or a Grammy.

“After I came out of Bigg Boss OTT, I realised that people have loved me so much, and that has made me more excited about this new journey. Now, I am more pumped up as I want to give justice to their love and affection. I promise that I will have the same zeal and will not let them down,” he said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

EXCLUSIVE | Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestants: Karan Kundrra | Shamita Shetty | Tejasswi Prakash | Umar Riaz

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant further shared that people might feel he has shown his entire range but there’s a lot that many still don’t know about. As Pratik said, “There is so much that I am getting to learn about myself, and accepting these new changes. Honestly, I didn’t even know I had this emotional side to me. I was surprised that I could shed so much tears. This show will have different people and situations, so I am sure there would be a lot of surprise for everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

Given the actor is a fan of Salman Khan, he shared that while it’s a ‘dream come true’ moment to be working with him, he is also a little nervous. “He has been my idol since childhood. I feel I imbibed a lot of things from him. Subconsciously, I moulded myself like him, and now have become like bhai. I love in extreme and my aggression is also in extreme. He is a source of inspiration for me.”

Opening up about his equation with Neha Bhasin, Pratik said that when in confined spaces, you meet someone who supports you unconditionally, and it means a lot. “We both understood each other and that made us bond. Of course, I will miss her in the show but I don’t want to deviate from my objective. I am here to win, and I am sure she will be happy with that.”

On a final note, Pratik Sehajpal said that he wants his fans to vote for him because he promises to be real, honest, and natural. “I will be myself and I know you will either love me or hate me, there is no in-between.”

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.