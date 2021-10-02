Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali

Popular television actor Jay Bhanushali is all set to join Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. The 36-year-old actor first made a mark with the Ekta Kapoor show Kayamath in 2007. He has since appeared in TV shows like Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil among others.

Over the years, Jay has appeared in various reality shows. In the second season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Jay finished in third place. He participated in Nach Baliye 5 in 2012 with his wife Mahhi Vij, and won the show. Jay was also one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016.

Apart from participating, Jay has been hosting many reality shows on television. He has hosted various seasons of shows like Dance India Dance, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Super Dancer and Indian Idol.

Jay tied the knot with Mahii Vij in 2010 but announced it to the world in 2011. The couple often shares bits of their personal life on social media. They recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. They have a biological daughter named Tara, born in 2019. In 2017, Mahhi and Jay adopted their househelp’s two children – Khushi and Rajveer. They had then announced that they would be taking care of the kids’ education and upbringing.

When the couple was trolled for ignoring their foster children, they wrote a note addressing the same on social media. “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it’s just NOT FAIR! Yes, we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn’t change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer.”

Jay was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India in 2020.