Saturday, October 02, 2021
Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal

Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Ieshaan Sehgal Career, Instagram Photos and Updates: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgal is all set to participate in Salman Khan-hosted show.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: October 2, 2021 11:03:05 pm
Ieshaan Sehgaal will be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 15.

Ieshaan Sehgaal has joined Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. Hailing from Delhi, Ieshaan joined Jet Airways International as a crew member, but had a burning desire to become an actor one day. After quitting his job, Ieshaan trained as an actor and is also a bodybuilder and model.

Ieshaan has appeared on television shows like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh on Star Plus, he has also worked on a few MTV shows, and music singles like Hunter with Baani J and Paagalpan.

 

Bigg Boss 15 premiere LIVE UPDATES: Shamita Shetty says she will miss Raqesh Bapat

 

Bigg Boss 15 began airing on Colors TV from October 2. Superstar Salman Khan, who returned after shooting in Russia for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, returns as its host.

Bigg Boss 15 is airing on television screens almost two weeks after Bigg Boss OTT finale, which was hosted by Karan Johar. The show was won by Divya Agarwal, while Shamita and Nishant emerged as the second and first runners-up, respectively.

 

