Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht

As Bigg Boss 15 premieres, fans cannot keep calm. Television actor Donal Bisht was one of the first contestants to be confirmed. Her participation in the popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, was announced at a media event last month.

Donal started out as an anchor for DD National’s long-running musical show, Chitrahaar, in 2014. The following year, she made her debut as an actor and starred in shows such as Airlines, Twist Wala Love and Kalash – Ek Vishwaas.

In 2017, Donal got her first lead role in the show, Ek Deewaana Tha, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television. From 2018 to 2019, she starred in Colors’ Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. In 2019, she replaced Jasmin Bhasin as Happy Mehra in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, which was telecast on Star Plus.

On Thursday, Colors shared a new Bigg Boss 15 promo, teasing glimpses of Donal’s glamorous entry. The video showed her dancing to Kamli in a red sequined one-shoulder dress.

Check out Donal’s Instagram updates:

Donal also shared a post on Instagram earlier this week and expressed her excitement about being a part of Bigg Boss 15. “Until now, I’ve only heard stories about the much-talked-about Bigg Boss house and people’s experiences while being locked in it. But here I stand, about to experience it! So many mixed feelings, but above everything, I’m super excited! Let’s do this!” she wrote.

Bigg Boss 15 has an all-new theme and contestants will initially stay in a jungle before they can enter the main Bigg Boss house. Instagram posts shared by Colors suggested that they would be divided into three ‘tribes’, each headed by former Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari. The show will air from Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and on the weekends at 9.30 pm on Colors. Viewers can also stream it online on Voot.