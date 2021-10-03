Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestant Akasa Singh

Singer Akasa Singh, who is known for crooning songs like “Naagin” and “Kheech Meri Photo”, is all set to make a splash at Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15. She is better known by her stage name AKASA. She made her debut in the music industry with the hit number “Kheech Meri Photo.” The upbeat track had featured in the Harshvardhan Rane romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam.

Apart from this, Akasa is known for her popular pop single “Thug Ranjha” which quickly became one of the most watched Indian music videos upon its release in 2018. Over the years, Akasa has made a special place for herself in the music world with hit songs to her credit like “Aithey Aa” from Bharat, “Dil Na Jaaneya” from Good Newzz, “Maserati” and “Shola” among more.

MEET BIGG BOSS 15 CONTESTANTS

Related Read | Arjun Bijlani reveals why he’s not a part of Bigg Boss 15

Akasa is not unfamiliar to the concept of reality shows. In fact, she began her career by participating in multiple music-related reality shows. She was formerly a contestant of the 2014 Star Plus show India’s Raw Star. Akasa had marked her presence in Amazon Prime Video’s reality show The Remix alongside DJ Skip as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKASA (@akasasing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKASA (@akasasing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKASA (@akasasing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKASA (@akasasing)

Akasa is also known for collaborating with Ricky Martin for a version of the song “Vente Pa’ Ca” in 2017.

See music videos of Akasa:

After making a space for herself in the highly competitive music world, it will be interesting to see how Akasa fares in this controversial reality show.

Apart from Akasa, other contestants who are all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 house include Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Sahil Shroff, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian and Ishan Sehgal.