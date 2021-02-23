Bigg Boss 15 audition: Here’s how you can participate in the Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss has opened its door for commoners once again.

India’s most controversial, and most popular, reality show, Bigg Boss, has already announced its next season. Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted once again by Bollywood’s ‘bhai’ Salman Khan, will once again welcome commoners on board. The move comes two years after it was discontinued.

Even though Bigg Boss 15 will only begin by September or October this year, makers have already kickstarted the audition process to get some ‘entertaining yet controversial’ personality for their show. The announcement for the new season was made on Bigg Boss 14 grand finale on Sunday. Popular television actor Rubina Dilaik took home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 36 lakh. Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli were announced as the first and second runner-ups, respectively.

So in case you feel you have it in you to be the next winner, read on to know how you can register for Bigg Boss 15 auditions.

1. Download the Voot app and sign up for ‘Select’. The audition page is already active on Voot Select.

2. You can even use the web page ‘www.voot.com’ to register yourself.

3. Only Indians above the age of 18 can audition for Bigg Boss 14.

4. Fill in your name, contact number and email id in the online form.

5. Make sure all details filled by you are correct as the team will be contacting you through the same.

6. You would need to record an audition video, entertaining in your own style.

7. The audition video should be less than five minutes, with the maximum size of 50 MB. It should be in avi, mov, mp4 or other regular video formats.

8. The audition video should be without any background music and bring the best of your personality. Also, make sure your face is seen bright and clear in the video.

9. Till the time of the auditions, you cannot appear on any other programmes, reality shows or serials.

10. The registrations are completely free and makers have cautioned viewers to not fall for agents/representatives seeking money for an audition.

11. The makers will choose the best audition videos, which would further be put up for voting on the Voot Select app. The videos that get maximum votes would get a chance to go to the next round of Bigg Boss 15 audition.

12. The Bigg Boss 15 audition will be live from February 22 to March 30.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, Bigg Boss, an adaptation of Dutch reality show Big Brother launched in India in 2006. Apart from providing voyeurism, the show tests the survival capabilities of a person when left confined with people from all walks of life.