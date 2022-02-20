Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan marries Saajz, see photos

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan tied the knot with singer Saajz in Chandigarh on Saturday. She posted several photos from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Several television celebrities including Shefali Bagga, Himanshi Khurana, Umar Riaz, Rakhi Sawant, Manmeet Meet, Yuvika Chaudhary, Akshara Singh and others, attended Afsana and Saajz’s pre-wedding functions.

Afsana shared several photos from her wedding day, and captioned her post, “Our happily ever after begins now.” Afsana re-posted several wedding videos on her Instagram Stories, where she is walking down the aisle in pink, in the company of her friends. In other videos, she is also seen dancing with the guests. In one video, she can be seen doing the kaleera-dropping ceremony. Rakhi Sawant requests her to drop it on her head.

Rashami Desai shared a picture of Afsana singing on stage. She wrote, “Congratulations @itsafsanakhan wish you happiness together.”

Check out the photos from her pre-wedding functions:

Afsana Khan became known after competing in Voice of Punjab Season 3 in 2012. After that, she lent her voice to several hit tracks like Dhakka, Titliaan, and others. She participated in Bigg Boss 15, but was evicted quickly from the show after a brief stint.