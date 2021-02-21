Bigg Boss 14 winner is Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya gives her competition: Indian Express audience poll

Bigg Boss 14 is going to witness its grand finale on Sunday evening. The season, which aired for over four months, has Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli competing against each other to become the winner of the reality show’s fourteenth season. While the new Bigg Boss winner will be announced by Salman Khan in tonight’s episode, indianexpress.com’s poll suggests that Rubina is the clear audience favourite to win the trophy.

As per the poll, Rubina has received 47.98 per cent votes followed by Rahul Vaidya who has registered 27.13 per cent of votes for himself. Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli have received 13.09 per cent, 9.91 per cent and 1.89 per cent votes, respectively.

Both Rubina and Rahul have had an incredible journey in the Bigg Boss house. Rahul, who was an introvert at the beginning of the show, went on to grow into a people’s person. He found friendship in Aly and maintained his love-hate bond with Rubina till the last episode.

Rubina, on the other hand, entered the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla. For her, the journey was everything about her marriage, her friendship with other housemates and also about breaking her own barriers.

Bigg Boss 14 winner will take away the winners trophy along with the cash prize of Rs 36 lakhs.

The grand finale of the season, which will see performances of the finalists as well as Salman Khan, will air on Colors TV from 9 pm onwards.