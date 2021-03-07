Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra to feature in Asees Kaur’s next

Actor Rubina Dilaik, who is soaking in the love from her fans after she won Bigg Boss 14, is all set to treat her admirers with a single. The song, produced by Vyrl Originals, will mark her first on-screen project post her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

The song will also feature former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra. The makers of the song released the first look of the track in which Rubina and Paras are seem to be portraying a newly-wed. Going by the look, it seems that the song, which will be sung by Asees Kaur, will be a romantic number.

Sharing the post on her Twitter handle, Asees wrote, “Next song with SHERNI of Bigg Boss, Rubina Dilaik. Can’t wait for all of you to hear it.” Before the song releases, Rubina treated her fans to an advertisement in which she features with husband and her Bigg Boss 14 companion Abhinav Shukla.

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Rubina spoke about her journey in Bigg Boss house. She said, “It’s been a long journey of 143 days, and it was worth every effort, struggle and failure that I faced in the house.”

She had credited her win to her fans and added, “I have always said, an artist’s existence and identity are only because of the audience. I have this trophy in my hand because I have these million people who have immense faith and love in me. And this win is only because of them.”