Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Aly Goni: I still want Jasmin to win

Aly Goni is the latest contestant to enter Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: ALy Goni/Instagram)

Popular television star Aly Goni made a grand entry in Bigg Boss 14 on Wednesday. The promo announcing his entry had the actor say that he decided to be in the show as he couldn’t see his good friend Jasmin Bhasin going through an emotional turmoil. The two have earlier participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

Before stepping into the house, Goni spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com and shared that come what may, he will never nominate Jasmin. “And even if she nominates me, I will not mind,” the loving friend said. In a conversation, the 29-year-old also spoke about competing with his bestie and how he plans to play an individual game. He also shared his take on the contestants.

Excerpts from the conversation:

As the promo suggests, you are entering Bigg Boss 14 for your friend Jasmin Bhasin. Do you think it’s the right reason to do a reality show?

Why not? I have been in talks for the show from a long time, and would have done the show sometime in my career. And this is a game, where you need an emotional support always. So it was rather a good opportunity to participate along with a friend. It’s a great time to be on Bigg Boss.

Will competing with your bestie be a tough call. And do you think it could affect your bonding?

Not at all. We have already been on two competitive shows together, and it has never affected our bond. I don’t think a game show will ever spoil our relationship. Also, honestly, while I am entering the show, I would still want her to win Bigg Boss 14. I had promised her that I would do anything to see her bring home the trophy.

What do you think will be Jasmin’s reaction to seeing you in the house?

Honestly, I have no idea. I even don’t know what I would tell her. We have never been away from each other for so long, without even talking on the phone. I am really excited to meet her, and I hope she too would be happy.

Last week, Jasmin had quite an emotional outburst after her fight with Rahul Vaidya. How difficult was it to watch it on television?

It was quite tough, not just for me, but her family and even other friends. I had told her that she shouldn’t cry and even till the last moment, had asked her to be strong. However, I think all this will only make her stronger. It was a helpless situation back then, but now I am happy that I would be there for her throughout.

You had been sharing your opinions about contestants on social media all this while. What are the opinions you are entering the show with?

Since I have done reality shows, I know that only a certain part of footage is shown to the public. Now that I will be a contestant, I don’t want to have any preconceived notions about them. I would rather build my opinions after interacting with them and knowing them better. In a few days, you guys will get to see what I feel about them on the show itself.

Will you want to go by your friend Jasmin’s equations or build an individual connect on the show?

It’s really not important that I become friends with her friends too. I actually don’t make friends very easily. And from what we have seen in the show, people are backstabbing each other all the time. I would make my own connections and that too, with caution.

You have been on Khatron Ke Khiladi, where you fought your fears. What is that one fear you want to fight on Bigg Boss 14?

I want to test my self-control in the show. From childhood, I have been very aggressive, and have indulged in many fights even in school. I have calmed down a lot over the years. Also, I tend to abuse a lot, so I want to see how much will I be able to control. This would be a good opportunity to know my threshold.

Given there are rumours of you both dating, do you think being together in the house would help clarify your stand or add more fuel to the fire?

It really doesn’t bother both of us anymore. We love spending time together and are thick friends. We have now started ignoring it.

There are reports that you are one of the highest-paid contestants in this season. What do you have to say about that?

What do I say about this? (Laughs) I have no clue what others got. I charged whatever amount I felt was right. I have worked hard over the years, and I am thankful to God for whatever I have received.

What is that one thing missing in Bigg Boss 14, which you will go on to add?

I really don’t know, but maybe some happiness. We don’t see fun in the house, and I believe in chilling and making others happy around me. Everyone is getting too involved in the game. I am sure people will love the real me and support me in the game.

Aly Goni’s rapid-fire

What’s your take on the following contestants

Rubina Dilaik: Strong

Abhinav Shukla: Intelligent

Eijaz Khan: Good guy but somewhere he seems to have lost the plot

Rahul Vaidya: Smart player but is not using his brain. He is opening up all his cards too soon.

Nikki Tamboli: Don’t know. It’s tough to understand her. She is no one’s friend for sure.

Jaan Kumar Sanu: I want to tell him that play an individual game, please.

Pavitra Punia: Smart

Naina Singh: Will be smart

Shardul Pandit: Entertaining

Jasmin Bhasin: Winner

