Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar say ‘I do’ in the house

Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya’s long wait for girlfriend Disha Parmar’s answer to his wedding proposal is finally over. It was befitting that the singer, who proposed to his partner on Bigg Boss 14, received Disha’s reply on the show itself.

This Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Disha will finally enter the house to meet Rahul and confess her love for him. The promo released on Colors TV Instagram page gives a sneak-peek into the mushy conversation between the pair as their date happens in the garden area. The couple is separated by a glass screen, which does not hamper the flow of emotions as they see each other after months.

At one point, Rahul’s eyes well up as Disha tells him, “This is such a good occasion for me to come here,” presumably referring to Valentine’s Day.

Rahul proposes to her once again, and Disha, who seems to have come prepared to reply to the proposal, shows a placard to him, which reads, “Yes, I will marry you.” Rest of the contestants are heard cheering the couple.

The video ends with both saying, “I love you,” to each other and sealing the confession with a kiss. Over the last few months, there have been multiple occasions when Rahul anticipated Disha’s entry in the Bigg Boss house- in the family task and later in the much-recent supporters week- but he was left disappointed as the actor expressed her discomfort to appear on the show.

But the Valentine’s Day special changed her mind. An insider close to the development previously told indianexpress.com that Disha had put across her terms and conditions, as she didn’t want to be a part of the game.

“Disha has clearly said that she will not interact with any other contestant, or be part of any task, and wants a personal space with Rahul. As a safety measure, the actor was in quarantine, and will shoot for the special date sequence during the weekend,” the source said at the time.

Though the Weekend ka Vaar will yield a personal high for Rahul, he will be on the receiving end of Salman Khan’s displeasure as far as his game is concerned. Salman Khan will question him for his relentless attempts at convincing Rakhi Sawant to not give away Rs 14 Lakh from the winning prize amount to earn a place in the finale week. Salman will be seen telling Rahul that Rakhi did no wrong in giving away Rs 14 lakh for her benefit.

During this discussion, Rahul and Rakhi will get into an argument with a visibly angry singer will raise his voice at her.

Unhappy with his behaviour, Salman will ask him to not “scream” at Rakhi and also taunt the singer, saying, “You are behaving as if you have already won and Rakhi has kept your money with her.”

This would be the last Weekend ka Vaar as Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end next week.