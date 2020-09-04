Bigg Boss 14 to premiere on October 3

Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 14.

All Bigg Boss fans, your wait is finally over. The fourteenth season of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show will premiere on Colors on October 3.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the makers are still finalising the contestants for the season. While work on the set is almost completed, the makers decided to push the season from September so that they can get the best inmates. While usually the show launches on a Sunday, given there is no other weekend series on air, it will kickstart on Saturday.

“Last season managed to break many records, and the pressure is there to keep the same quality when it comes to faces. While a few celebs have been confirmed, talks are on in different stages with a few others. There is already a big buzz around the show, and the makers have promised to make it an exciting affair,” added the source.

While an official confirmation is awaited, celebrities like Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani and Naina Singh are said to be entering the house this season. Other names in the list include Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Tina Datta, Avinash Mukherjee, Shagun Pandey and Adhyayan Suman.

Bigg Boss 14 will once again see a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they sign contracts, they would have to go into quarantine for a while before entering the show. While the show always has a ‘lockdown’ theme, this season it will extensively play around the current situation.

Last month, Colors released a few teasers featuring host Salman Khan. In the first video, the Bollywood superstar was seen working on a field. He said that while the lockdown acted as a speed breaker in everyone’s lives, ‘par ab scene paltega’ (the scene will change now). In the second teaser, Salman was sitting in an empty cinema hall saying, “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaya prashan, denge utar, manate hue jashan. Ab scene paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.”

