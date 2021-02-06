Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan loses his cool during Weekend ka Vaar, says ‘I’m done’

Bigg Boss 14 contestants weren’t prepared for this. The promo for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar has Salman Khan getting extremely upset with the contestants for their behaviour during the week.

Salman has often been put off by the show’s contestants and shown his displeasure towards them. But this kind of expression has been a rarity for the host.

The promo begins with Salman saying, “Aapke emotions emotions, inke emotions content?” (Your emotions are emotions but someone else’s emotions are content) as Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen wiping her tears, and Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla lower their heads.

While it’s not clear who is at the receiving end of Salman’s rage, one can guess it to be Rubina and Abhinav as they had accused Devoleena, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Vaidya of creating fake stories and issues for “content” on the show.

Salman then scolds the contestants for making fun of someone for not having a “brand”. This probably alludes to Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi’s fight over make-up products from a recent episode where the former was seen shaming Rakhi for not having a branded eye shadow palette but buying from “Lokhandwala market” (in Mumbai).

Towards the end, Salman Khan is even seen saying, “I am done,” and telling “Shut up” to one of the contestants. Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar is telecast Saturday-Sunday every week at 9 pm on Colors, where Salman Khan grills and praises the contestants for their performance during the week and also evicts one by the end of it.