Bigg Boss 14: Rubina, Rahul, Naina or Shardul, who will get evicted? Vote here

TV actor Rubina Dilaik has once again landed in the red zone after being nominated for eviction in Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. Along with her, the contestants who have been nominated for eviction are Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Rahul Vaidya.

Not going the conventional way where the housemates nominate each other, Bigg Boss organised a nomination task. In the task, the contestants had to come in pairs and reason out with each other on why they deserve to be in the green zone, and not be nominated. The contestant holding the oxygen mask when the final buzzer rings would be saved from nomination.

The first pair to perform the task was Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. Nikki hid the mask in her pants, leaving Rahul in tears for playing dirty. He ended up getting nominated. Next, it was Shardul Pandit vs Naina Singh. While Shardul argued he needs to be in the green zone since he hasn’t yet connected with the audience, Naina quoted Salman Khan who told her she is barely visible during the episodes. Since both of them couldn’t come to a decision, both of them were sent to the red zone and got nominated.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s bonding was put to test as they were pitted against each other in the task. Unlike other contestants, the couple argued on who should not be nominated between the two. By the final buzzer, Rubina convinced Abhinav to stay in the green zone and nominated herself.

Considering Rubina Dilaik’s popularity among television audience, her chances of leaving the show look scarce. Rahul Vaidya has also managed to grab the attention of viewers by his various antics in Bigg Boss 14. So, it appears to be a tough fight between Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh, given the two contestants had minimum participation in the show until now.

