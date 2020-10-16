Bigg Boss 14: Rubina, Abhinav or Jasmin, who will get evicted? Vote here

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin among others have been nominated for eviction this week.

After two days of entertainment all thanks to Farm Land task, sanchalak Nikki Tamboli announced Pavitra Punia’s team (Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkani) as the winner. This meant Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu are nominated for eviction this week.

Now, it will be interesting to see who among the five nominated contestants will walk out of the house this weekend, or once again, Bigg Boss will bring a twist to the show.

From among the nominated contestants, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Jaan Kumar Sanu have garnered maximum eyeballs. Be it in the tasks or during the normal hours in the house, these three have ensured the audience notices them. Though Jasmin has come across as a crybaby, she performed well in Sid’s Island task and Farm Land task. Rubina might have been a disappointment in the tasks, but when it comes to putting across her point, the actor has proved she can’t be influenced easily. And, Jaan Kumar Sanu has impressed everyone with his dedication towards the show.

But, Shehzad Deol and Abhinav Shukla haven’t done much to entertain the viewers. They are yet to come out of their cocoon. Now, if the audience will give them another chance or not, will be known in the coming days. Also, since this is the last week of Toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan in the house, it will be interesting to see who all will get the confirmed status and will get to stay in the house.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd