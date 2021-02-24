Rakhi Sawant confirms her mother has started cancer treatment, gives a shout-out to ‘god brother’ Salman Khan

Rakhi Sawant, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, walked out of the game show on the finale night with Rs 14 lakh prize money. The actor had shared that the she needed the money for her mother’s cancer treatment. Rakhi took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share the news that the treatment has started. Sharing the photos of her mother, Rakhi wrote, “Please pray for mom ,she is undergoing cancer treatment.🙏🙏🙏”

Rakhi’s mother seems to be undergoing chemotherapy to fight cancer. Many fans and celebrities wished Rakhi’s mother a speedy recovery.

Apart from Rakhi, Bigg Boss grand finale saw Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli vying for the trophy. Rubina was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 14.

Rakhi also shared photos with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan from the recent grand finale night and wrote as the caption, “My god brother ,king of the king ,one and only ,Salman khan!! God unko sari khusiya de,unko sari murad puri ho.”

In an interview, Rakhi spoke to indianexpress.com about her decision to quit in the finale, her experience and how host Salman Khan’s support helped her survive the game. When The Pardesiya girl was asked that what made her walk out of the show at the last moment, picking the money bag, she said, “It was just a matter of a few hours, and at the end only one had to win. If I would have lost, I would be left with nothing. At least, I have a huge sum of money with me now. I have zero bank balance at the moment, and I needed the money for my mother’s medical needs. I have spent all my savings in the last few years on her surgeries, and needed financial backing. I have no regrets, as that moment all I could think of was the growing bills that I need to pay soon.”

In the very interview, Rakhi spoke about Salman. “He is a rockstar, and a legend in true self. He really supported me a lot, and I don’t think I would have managed to survive the game without him. When Jasmin hit me on my nose, I was in immense pain and wanted to leave but he gave me strength. Salman and the love of the audience helped me bear all the pain.”

Rakhi Sawant was also a part of Bigg Boss season 1 and returned as a challenger in the current season.