Bigg Boss 14 press conference LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 will be hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo: Colors TV)

Bigg Boss is all set to roll out its 14h season, and this year, the show is trying to bring back the normalcy that has gone out of our lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. Salman Khan continues to be the host this year as well.

With movie theaters being shut since March, the audience has been starved for entertainment. So the upcoming season of the show is expected to fill a huge void in people’s lives. Former Bigg Boss contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan are promoting this season. It has also been reported that these three will also be a part of the new season as they have special powers in the game this time.

A source told indianexpress.com, “The makers want to spice up the upcoming season, and what better way than get the experts of the game to add some twist. While Gauahar and Sidharth were winners of their individual seasons, Hina and Monalisa were very popular contestants. Hina has always associated herself with Bigg Boss seasons, and she was more than happy to come back.”

As far as the contestants are concerned, a source informed indianexpress.com that actor Gia Manek and singer Rahul Vaidya will be in the house this year. Actor Eijaz Khan will likely enter the house too.

Keeping in mind the new guidelines, the contestants of this season will be quarantining separately before they enter the Bigg Boss house. The source added, “The celebrities have already started the self-quarantine process. They have been put up in different hotels so that they do not find out who their co-housemates are. They are also shooting for their reality videos, and introductory performance for the premiere night. This season, there would be 12 contestants entering the house.”

Other contestants who will be a part of this season are Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3 at 9 pm.