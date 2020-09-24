scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 24, 2020
Bigg Boss 14 press conference LIVE UPDATES

From October 3 onwards, Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Updated: September 24, 2020 4:02:09 pm
Bigg Boss 2020Bigg Boss 14 will be hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo: Colors TV)

Bigg Boss is all set to roll out its 14h season, and this year, the show is trying to bring back the normalcy that has gone out of our lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. Salman Khan continues to be the host this year as well.

With movie theaters being shut since March, the audience has been starved for entertainment. So the upcoming season of the show is expected to fill a huge void in people’s lives. Former Bigg Boss contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan are promoting this season. It has also been reported that these three will also be a part of the new season as they have special powers in the game this time.

A source told indianexpress.com, “The makers want to spice up the upcoming season, and what better way than get the experts of the game to add some twist. While Gauahar and Sidharth were winners of their individual seasons, Hina and Monalisa were very popular contestants. Hina has always associated herself with Bigg Boss seasons, and she was more than happy to come back.”

As far as the contestants are concerned, a source informed indianexpress.com that actor Gia Manek and singer Rahul Vaidya will be in the house this year. Actor Eijaz Khan will likely enter the house too.

Keeping in mind the new guidelines, the contestants of this season will be quarantining separately before they enter the Bigg Boss house. The source added, “The celebrities have already started the self-quarantine process. They have been put up in different hotels so that they do not find out who their co-housemates are. They are also shooting for their reality videos, and introductory performance for the premiere night. This season, there would be 12 contestants entering the house.”

Other contestants who will be a part of this season are Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3 at 9 pm.

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14.

16:02 (IST)24 Sep 2020
Salman thanks everyone for love and hatred

Salman Khan thanks everyone for their love and even hatred because they create a lot of buzz. He also asks Nina whether all this buzz is created by Colors. Nina laughs and says no.

15:58 (IST)24 Sep 2020
'Bigg Boss is the most expensive show'

Salman Khan remarks Bigg Boss is the most expensive show. To this, Nina says, "It is a pricesless show."

15:57 (IST)24 Sep 2020
Salman credits contestants for show's success

Nina reveals Bigg Boss 13 was the biggest season in the history of the show. Salman adds, "I had no hands in it. It was all thanks to the contestants." Nina replies, "You too were part of it." She also informs that the audience can also watch it live on Voot Select.

15:55 (IST)24 Sep 2020
Salman Khan on theaters

Salman Khan jokes that theatres and malls are shut outside, so Bigg Boss opened it.

15:54 (IST)24 Sep 2020
'Bigg Boss 14 is a befitting reply to 2020'

"Through Bigg Boss 14, we wanted to give contestants and celebrities a pre-lockdown like. It is a befitting reply to 2020," says Nina Elavia Jaipuria.

15:53 (IST)24 Sep 2020
Salman on coronavirus

"I have lost three people during this time, but not because of COVID. It is spreading everywhere. I have people in my building and farm. It is everywhere," says Salman Khan.

15:51 (IST)24 Sep 2020
'I did everything outdoors'

"I did everything outdoors. Farming rice, genda ka phool etc," says Salman Khan.

15:50 (IST)24 Sep 2020
Nina Elavia Jaipuria on lockdown

"I got to spend so much time with my 20-year-old daughter, which I couldn't otherwise. I also became a digital savvy person," says Viacom18's Nina Elavia Jaipuria.

15:48 (IST)24 Sep 2020
Photos: Sneak peek of Bigg Boss 14 house

Salman Khan shows off pictures of himself enjoying the amenities of the house - restaurant, spa, theatre and mall.

15:44 (IST)24 Sep 2020
'A dream come true season'

"This would be a dream come true season as people would get to experience everything that one missed during their regular life," says Salman Khan.

15:41 (IST)24 Sep 2020
'Whole world became a Bigg Boss house'

"Bigg Boss 13 managed to break all records. After a few months, the whole world became a Bigg Boss house," says Salman Khan.

15:39 (IST)24 Sep 2020
Salman Khan's life during lockdown

Salman Khan reveals what kept him busy during the lockdown. A video of the Bollywood superstar painting, farming, cleaning and distributing essentials is played.

15:32 (IST)24 Sep 2020
WATCH: Bigg Boss 14 press conference

The makers believe that with the uncertainty that this year has brought upon people, Bigg Boss 14 will bring back some sense of normalcy for the audience.

"Bigg Boss is one show that over the years has brought the viewers together and been the most sought after entertainment reality show. With an unprecedented disruption and uncertainty looming over when things will improve, we wanted to evoke a sense of normalcy through the campaign and give a befitting response to all the challenges that 2020 has put us through," shared Sapangeet Rajwant, Head - Marketing, and Digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment & Head of Brand Solutions, Viacom 18.

Sapangeet added, "By creating different zones in the Bigg Boss House, like a movie hall, mall, spa, and dining area, we have magnified the theme of the show, ‘Ab paltega bhi scene, kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab.’"

Some photos of the new Bigg Boss house were also leaked online, and the audience was quite elated to get a glimpse of the house.

A source earlier shared with indianexpress.com, "Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020."

