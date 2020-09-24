Bigg Boss 14 press conference LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss is all set to roll out its 14h season, and this year, the show is trying to bring back the normalcy that has gone out of our lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. Salman Khan continues to be the host this year as well.
With movie theaters being shut since March, the audience has been starved for entertainment. So the upcoming season of the show is expected to fill a huge void in people’s lives. Former Bigg Boss contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan are promoting this season. It has also been reported that these three will also be a part of the new season as they have special powers in the game this time.
A source told indianexpress.com, “The makers want to spice up the upcoming season, and what better way than get the experts of the game to add some twist. While Gauahar and Sidharth were winners of their individual seasons, Hina and Monalisa were very popular contestants. Hina has always associated herself with Bigg Boss seasons, and she was more than happy to come back.”
As far as the contestants are concerned, a source informed indianexpress.com that actor Gia Manek and singer Rahul Vaidya will be in the house this year. Actor Eijaz Khan will likely enter the house too.
Keeping in mind the new guidelines, the contestants of this season will be quarantining separately before they enter the Bigg Boss house. The source added, “The celebrities have already started the self-quarantine process. They have been put up in different hotels so that they do not find out who their co-housemates are. They are also shooting for their reality videos, and introductory performance for the premiere night. This season, there would be 12 contestants entering the house.”
Other contestants who will be a part of this season are Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu.
Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3 at 9 pm.
Salman Khan thanks everyone for their love and even hatred because they create a lot of buzz. He also asks Nina whether all this buzz is created by Colors. Nina laughs and says no.
Salman Khan remarks Bigg Boss is the most expensive show. To this, Nina says, "It is a pricesless show."
Nina reveals Bigg Boss 13 was the biggest season in the history of the show. Salman adds, "I had no hands in it. It was all thanks to the contestants." Nina replies, "You too were part of it." She also informs that the audience can also watch it live on Voot Select.
Salman Khan jokes that theatres and malls are shut outside, so Bigg Boss opened it.
"Through Bigg Boss 14, we wanted to give contestants and celebrities a pre-lockdown like. It is a befitting reply to 2020," says Nina Elavia Jaipuria.
"I have lost three people during this time, but not because of COVID. It is spreading everywhere. I have people in my building and farm. It is everywhere," says Salman Khan.
"I did everything outdoors. Farming rice, genda ka phool etc," says Salman Khan.
"I got to spend so much time with my 20-year-old daughter, which I couldn't otherwise. I also became a digital savvy person," says Viacom18's Nina Elavia Jaipuria.
Salman Khan shows off pictures of himself enjoying the amenities of the house - restaurant, spa, theatre and mall.
"This would be a dream come true season as people would get to experience everything that one missed during their regular life," says Salman Khan.
"Bigg Boss 13 managed to break all records. After a few months, the whole world became a Bigg Boss house," says Salman Khan.
Salman Khan reveals what kept him busy during the lockdown. A video of the Bollywood superstar painting, farming, cleaning and distributing essentials is played.