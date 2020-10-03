scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 03, 2020
Hathras rape case
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 premiere LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Contestants List, Premiere Episode Live Streaming Updates: The contestants who are said to be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house include Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2020 12:40:25 pm
salman khan bigg boss 14 launchBigg Boss 14 Premiere Episode LIVE: Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout)

It is that time of the year when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan brings Bigg Boss into our living rooms. The controversial reality show returns with its fourteenth season tonight, and like always, a dozen contestants are ready to enter the house amid much fanfare. During the Bigg Boss 14 launch on Colors, Salman will introduce the housemates who will be putting their various skills and patience to test in the next 100 days. With movie theaters remaining shut since March and the audience being starved of entertainment, Bigg Boss 2020 is expected to fill a huge void in people’s lives.

The celebrities who are said to be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house include Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol. That’s not all. Former Bigg Boss contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan, who’ve already been promoting the latest season, will also be a part of the show with special powers in the game this time.

To maintain Covid-19 related precautions, the contestants of this season had to remain quarantined before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. “The celebrities have already started the self-quarantine process. They have been put up in different hotels so that they do not find out who their co-housemates are. They are also shooting for their reality videos, and introductory performance for the premiere night. This season, there would be 12 contestants entering the house,” a source told indianexpress.com.

During the show’s virtual press launch recently, Salman Khan revealed his reasons for resuming working with Bigg Boss 14. Expressing concern about the aftermath of the long lockdown that halted all production work in tinseltown, the actor shared that he felt he needed to start working so that others could also earn. “The biggest reason that I am doing Bigg Boss is because I wanted people to start earning again. A lot many people died of COVID and also hunger. Bigg Boss has a big unit and gives employment to a lot of people,” Salman shared. The makers also hinted that the current season will be different from the past ones. Amenities like a theater, restaurant, spa and mall would give the contestants and viewers a chance to experience pre-lockdown luxuries. Salman remarked that Bigg Boss 14 is going to be a dream come true season for contestants.

Read: Do we really need another season of Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14.

12:40 (IST)03 Oct 2020
Bigg Boss' message for you

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to kick-start and here's what the Bigg Boss himself has to say to the audience.

12:28 (IST)03 Oct 2020
Gear up for a sizzling performance

Pavitra Punia, who is rumoured to be entering the Bigg Boss house, will treat fans with a sizzling performance.

12:27 (IST)03 Oct 2020
Hina Khan revisits Bigg Boss journey

Hina Khan will revisit her Bigg Boss journey during the premiere episode of the reality show's fourteenth season.

12:26 (IST)03 Oct 2020
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's steaming performance on Bigg Boss 14

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are said to be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house.

12:25 (IST)03 Oct 2020
Bigg Boss 14 | Here's a glimpse of the house

Bigg Boss 14 house is all set to welcome its housemates on October 3.

12:23 (IST)03 Oct 2020
Watch | Eijaz Khan's performance in Bigg Boss 14 premiere episode episode video

The makers of Bigg Boss shared the glimpse of Eijaz Khan's performance at Bigg Boss 14 premiere episode. The actor introduced himself in the teaser and said, "I am a little outspoken, a little arrogant and a little mad. My father told me that I should not be scared of anyone, so I am not."

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu is excited to see his youngest son Jaan Kumar Sanu aka Jayesh Bhattacharya in Bigg Boss 14. Sanu asked his fans to bless Jaan. Sharing a video on his Instagram recently, Kumar Sanu said, “Today I am very happy that my son Jaan is going to the Bigg Boss house. He has all my good wishes, blessings and luck with him. I request all of you to keep him in your blessings so that he achieves success and wins the game show. I want you all to send him good wishes too. Please support him.”

A singer by profession, Jaan recently released his first single titled “Tu Sandali.” He has also crooned the recreated version of Akele Hum Akele Tum song “Dil Mera Churaya Kyun”. Talking about his strategy in Bigg Boss 14, Jaan said during a press conference, “I think I will handle the contestants well. I have been watching this show for a long time and have been its fan. I am up for any situation that will come in the house.”

Jaan Kumar Sanu Kumar Sanu with his youngest son Jaan Kumar Sanu. (Photo: Jaan Kumar Sanu/Instagram)

On the other hand, fans of Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla are excited to the core. A source told indianexpress.com, “Rubina and Abhinav are one of the most popular television couples. However, fans have only seen their chemistry on their social media profiles. This was the chance for them to showcase their personalities together on national TV. Also, it has been a while since a real-life married couple has been on the show. Their presence will definitely add more spark in the game.”

Rubina has been on Bigg Boss numerous times as a guest, and has even joined host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. She had even performed with best friend Srishty Rode, when she came to see her off during the twelfth season. Given her popularity and Bigg Boss’ history with television bahus, the actor is likely to emerge as one of the top contestants of the show.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd