Bigg Boss 14 premiere LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Episode LIVE:

It is that time of the year when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan brings Bigg Boss into our living rooms. The controversial reality show returns with its fourteenth season tonight, and like always, a dozen contestants are ready to enter the house amid much fanfare. During the Bigg Boss 14 launch on Colors, Salman will introduce the housemates who will be putting their various skills and patience to test in the next 100 days. With movie theaters remaining shut since March and the audience being starved of entertainment, Bigg Boss 2020 is expected to fill a huge void in people’s lives.

The celebrities who are said to be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house include Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol. That’s not all. Former Bigg Boss contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan, who’ve already been promoting the latest season, will also be a part of the show with special powers in the game this time.

To maintain Covid-19 related precautions, the contestants of this season had to remain quarantined before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. “The celebrities have already started the self-quarantine process. They have been put up in different hotels so that they do not find out who their co-housemates are. They are also shooting for their reality videos, and introductory performance for the premiere night. This season, there would be 12 contestants entering the house,” a source told indianexpress.com.

During the show’s virtual press launch recently, Salman Khan revealed his reasons for resuming working with Bigg Boss 14. Expressing concern about the aftermath of the long lockdown that halted all production work in tinseltown, the actor shared that he felt he needed to start working so that others could also earn. “The biggest reason that I am doing Bigg Boss is because I wanted people to start earning again. A lot many people died of COVID and also hunger. Bigg Boss has a big unit and gives employment to a lot of people,” Salman shared. The makers also hinted that the current season will be different from the past ones. Amenities like a theater, restaurant, spa and mall would give the contestants and viewers a chance to experience pre-lockdown luxuries. Salman remarked that Bigg Boss 14 is going to be a dream come true season for contestants.

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.