Friday, October 09, 2020
Bigg Boss 14 October 9 episode LIVE UPDATES: It is Rubina Dilaik vs Toofani Seniors

Bigg Boss 14 October 9 episode LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 14 will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: October 9, 2020 12:20:04 pm
Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout)

Popular reality show Bigg Boss is back with its fourteenth season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show promises to be more entertaining than previous seasons. With ‘Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab’ as the theme, the makers have ensured several twists in the show. The contestants for the season are Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal.

Adding to the thrill of the show are the three ‘Toofani Seniors’, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, who have the power to change the game of the freshers (new contestants). Sidharth is the king of the bedroom, and it is only with his permission that this season’s contestants get to use the beds. Hina Khan is the owner of BB Mall where all the belongings of the contestants have been put. Every day, the contestants have to pick seven items which they need from the BB Mall. Lastly, Gauahar Khan is the queen of the kitchen and if the contestants will get food or not is in her hands.

The ‘Toofani Seniors’ will be staying in the Bigg Boss house for 14 days. After that, they will decide who all deserve to go ahead in the show and who will leave the Bigg Boss house. But, as of now, the show appears to be more about Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar rather than the new contestants. The actual side of the freshers will only come out after the ‘Toofani Seniors’ exit the show.

However, a few from the current lot, including Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Shehzad Deol and Abhinav Shukla, have shown their capability to go ahead in the show. They are making sure to grab the attention of the cameras in the house. Now, it remains to be seen how they fare in the coming days.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14.

12:20 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Rubina Dilaik vs Toofani Seniors

In tonight's episode, we will get to see a rift between Rubina Dilaik and Toofani Seniors- Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

11:58 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Jasmin Bhasin's drama and fun in the house

"Thoda sa drama aur thodi si masti," is what Jasmin Bhasin is doing in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

11:39 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Nikki paves her own path

Nikki Tamboli's team posted on Twitter, "Strongly following her rules, her life, her way!"

11:35 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Pavitra Punia: Audience will get to see my bold and beautiful avatar in Bigg Boss 14

Before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show, Pavitra Punia shared, "I will surely try to kill it in the Bigg Boss 14 house." Pavitra is currently showing her different avatars in the house. READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

11:34 (IST)09 Oct 2020
When Rahul blamed Pavitra Punia
(Photo: Bigg Boss/Twitter)

In last night's episode, we saw a fight between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia.

11:28 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Everything you should know about October 8 episode of Bigg Boss 14


Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 started with the girls in the house trying to impress Sidharth Shukla to win immunity from the first nominations. Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin gave steamy performances after which Sidharth chose to eliminate Rubina from the task. The next task of holding a glass tray filled with a drink had a dramatic turn when Shehzad Deol chose to spill the drink from Nikki's glasses to support Jasmin. Sidharth got angry at Shehzad for interfering in the task and gave him a mouthful. After much drama, Sidharth chose to give Nikki the immunity, and she won the task.

Next, we saw Jasmin and Rubina discuss how they were deprived of the basic items in the house. Jasmin also cried over her skin getting rough. Later, Bigg Boss clarified that they are not getting their basic items only because of their decisions. He pulled them up for blaming Bigg Boss and said it is their show and they have to decide how they survive in it. He then gave Rubina an option to either participate in the Immunity Task or get away from the tag of 'Rejected' and live inside the house like other contestants. Rubina chose to enter the house.

Later in the day, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia got into a huge fight over their house duties. While Pavitra accused Rahul of not cleaning the bathroom, Rahul said she doesn't cook well.

Talking about his game plan for Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan told indianexpress.com, "I think over the years, we have learnt that the house always wins. All one can do is be good, and do what needs to be done. I think the year has taught us the importance of being kind. And if you are nice, that doesn’t mean you are harmless or powerful. It means that you chose kindness even when you could be a monster. I can feel it in my bones that I am back, and I can’t wait to be on the show. I don’t know if I will win, but I will definitely be the last man standing. I won’t back down."

Bigg Boss 14 will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

