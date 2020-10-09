Bigg Boss 14 October 9 episode LIVE UPDATES: It is Rubina Dilaik vs Toofani Seniors

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout)

Popular reality show Bigg Boss is back with its fourteenth season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show promises to be more entertaining than previous seasons. With ‘Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab’ as the theme, the makers have ensured several twists in the show. The contestants for the season are Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal.

Adding to the thrill of the show are the three ‘Toofani Seniors’, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, who have the power to change the game of the freshers (new contestants). Sidharth is the king of the bedroom, and it is only with his permission that this season’s contestants get to use the beds. Hina Khan is the owner of BB Mall where all the belongings of the contestants have been put. Every day, the contestants have to pick seven items which they need from the BB Mall. Lastly, Gauahar Khan is the queen of the kitchen and if the contestants will get food or not is in her hands.

The ‘Toofani Seniors’ will be staying in the Bigg Boss house for 14 days. After that, they will decide who all deserve to go ahead in the show and who will leave the Bigg Boss house. But, as of now, the show appears to be more about Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar rather than the new contestants. The actual side of the freshers will only come out after the ‘Toofani Seniors’ exit the show.

However, a few from the current lot, including Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Shehzad Deol and Abhinav Shukla, have shown their capability to go ahead in the show. They are making sure to grab the attention of the cameras in the house. Now, it remains to be seen how they fare in the coming days.