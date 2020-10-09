Bigg Boss 14 October 9 episode LIVE UPDATES: It is Rubina Dilaik vs Toofani Seniors

Popular reality show Bigg Boss is back with its fourteenth season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show promises to be more entertaining than previous seasons. With ‘Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab’ as the theme, the makers have ensured several twists in the show. The contestants for the season are Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal.
Adding to the thrill of the show are the three ‘Toofani Seniors’, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, who have the power to change the game of the freshers (new contestants). Sidharth is the king of the bedroom, and it is only with his permission that this season’s contestants get to use the beds. Hina Khan is the owner of BB Mall where all the belongings of the contestants have been put. Every day, the contestants have to pick seven items which they need from the BB Mall. Lastly, Gauahar Khan is the queen of the kitchen and if the contestants will get food or not is in her hands.
The ‘Toofani Seniors’ will be staying in the Bigg Boss house for 14 days. After that, they will decide who all deserve to go ahead in the show and who will leave the Bigg Boss house. But, as of now, the show appears to be more about Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar rather than the new contestants. The actual side of the freshers will only come out after the ‘Toofani Seniors’ exit the show.
However, a few from the current lot, including Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Shehzad Deol and Abhinav Shukla, have shown their capability to go ahead in the show. They are making sure to grab the attention of the cameras in the house. Now, it remains to be seen how they fare in the coming days.
In tonight's episode, we will get to see a rift between Rubina Dilaik and Toofani Seniors- Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.
"Thoda sa drama aur thodi si masti," is what Jasmin Bhasin is doing in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Nikki Tamboli's team posted on Twitter, "Strongly following her rules, her life, her way!"
Before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show, Pavitra Punia shared, "I will surely try to kill it in the Bigg Boss 14 house." Pavitra is currently showing her different avatars in the house. READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE
In last night's episode, we saw a fight between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia.
Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 started with the girls in the house trying to impress Sidharth Shukla to win immunity from the first nominations. Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin gave steamy performances after which Sidharth chose to eliminate Rubina from the task. The next task of holding a glass tray filled with a drink had a dramatic turn when Shehzad Deol chose to spill the drink from Nikki's glasses to support Jasmin. Sidharth got angry at Shehzad for interfering in the task and gave him a mouthful. After much drama, Sidharth chose to give Nikki the immunity, and she won the task.
Next, we saw Jasmin and Rubina discuss how they were deprived of the basic items in the house. Jasmin also cried over her skin getting rough. Later, Bigg Boss clarified that they are not getting their basic items only because of their decisions. He pulled them up for blaming Bigg Boss and said it is their show and they have to decide how they survive in it. He then gave Rubina an option to either participate in the Immunity Task or get away from the tag of 'Rejected' and live inside the house like other contestants. Rubina chose to enter the house.
Later in the day, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia got into a huge fight over their house duties. While Pavitra accused Rahul of not cleaning the bathroom, Rahul said she doesn't cook well.