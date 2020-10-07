Bigg Boss 14 October 7 episode LIVE UPDATES

Everything you should know about October 6 episode of Bigg Boss 14

While Day 3 saw a major showdown between Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan during a Bigg Boss task, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia tried to bond further. Also, Eijaz Khan broke his silence over kitchen duties. Eijaz told Gauahar that doing utensils twice a day was getting too much for him as he kept washing them almost the entire day. While Gauahar tried to inter-change some duties with other contestants to help Eijaz, everyone agreed to the final solution of washing their plates and cups individually. Sidharth confronted Gauahar separately as to why she was helping the contestants settle their differences since they were supposed to make life difficult for them.

Pavitra, while pointing out that Rahul's bathroom duties were easy, asked him if he'll help her in the kitchen if she taught him how to make chapatis in three days. Rahul instantly agreed.

Bigg Boss also announced that this week, all the contestants are nominated. To save themselves, he introduced the first task of the season - Jewel Thief. The task required the male contestants to impress two queens, to be played by Hina and Gauahar. In return, the queens will give them jewels. In the meantime, a thief (Sidharth) and his gang of girls will try and steal the jewels. In the end, the fresher with maximum jewels will get immunity.

The task went for a toss right at the start when Sidharth Shukla's girls snatched all the jewels even before the queens took their position in the tent. This led to a massive argument between Sidharth and Gauahar over the buzzer and the rules of the game, leaving the entire task sabotaged. Even Eijaz Khan lost his cool over Sidharth not following rules properly.

Many guys had an issue with Rahul Vaidya's hesitance in giving his jewellery to Abhinav Shukla to ensure a male contestant gets immunity against the girls. And amid all the fights, Jasmin Bhasin gave a funny moment when she began crying over not knowing how to wash clothes despite Abhinav, Rubina Dilaik and Sara Gupral's attempt at consoling her.