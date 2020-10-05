Bigg Boss 14 October 5 episode LIVE UPDATES: When Sara Gurpal called Sidharth Shukla ‘Jija’

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: Bigg Boss/Twitter)

Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss returned to TV screens on Saturday with its fourteenth season. The contestants this season are Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal. Bigg Boss 14 also has ‘Toofani Seniors’ — Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan — who have promised to make the show more challenging for the contestants.

Already the season has delivered on what Bigg Boss is expected to – fights, resentment and a whole lot of drama.

On Sunday’s episode, Gauahar Khan read the rule book for the housemates. Gauahar informed the contestants that they are dependent on ‘Toofani Seniors’. Gauahar will decide everything related to kitchen area. Bedroom will be ruled by Sidharth Shukla. He will allow or not allow contestants in the room. All the luxuries in the house including BB Mall will be under Hina Khan. The contestants are allowed to take only one item from the Mall.

During Bigg Boss 14’s virtual press launch, host Salman Khan revealed his reasons for resuming work with Bigg Boss 14. Expressing concern about the aftermath of the long lockdown that halted all production work in tinseltown, the actor shared that he felt he needed to start working so that others could also earn. “The biggest reason that I am doing Bigg Boss is because I wanted people to start earning again. A lot many people died of COVID and also hunger. Bigg Boss has a big unit and gives employment to a lot of people,” Salman shared.

Bigg Boss14 will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.