Bigg Boss 14 October 31 episode LIVE UPDATES: Salman schools Jasmin

Bigg Boss 14 got a little more interesting at the beginning of its fourth week after the entry of wild card contestants Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh. Kavita entered the house as the Captain of the house. After the nomination task, Kavita was given the power to save one of the nominated contestants. Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli were nominated by the housemates while Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were already in the Red Zone. Kavita chose to save Eijaz, who joined contestants in the Green Zone, while the rest of the nominated contestants were shifted to the Red Zone.
The audience was introduced to the new and aggressive side of Kavita Kaushik on the second day of her stay in the Bigg Boss house. She lost her cool over Shardul Pandit, Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik not following Bigg Boss rules or her command as the captain.
Soon, the housemates were given a captaincy task titled BB World Tour during which the Red Zone contestants – Nikki, Jaan, Pavitra and Rahul – were supposed to steal bags of the Green Zone contestants and ensure they are out of the task. By the end of the task, Eijaz Khan became the captain of the house. However, his captaincy did not go down well with many, including Kavita Kaushik. Kavita claimed Eijaz irritated her. She also mentioned that she was never his friend, but because he was so excited to see her as the wild card contestant, she did not want to hurt him. An irritated Kavita also snapped at Eijaz and told him that she felt “used” by him, blaming him for not being able to connect with the other housemates because they assume she is his friend. A heartbroken Eijaz was seen crying in a conversation with Nikki.
As the captain, Eijaz got the opportunity to swap the Red Zone contestants Nikki, Jaan, Rahul and Pavitra with anyone among Kavita, Shardul, Naina, Rubina, Abhinav, Nishant and Jasmin. Rahul chose Jasmin, Pavitra chose Rubina, Jaan chose Nishant and Nikki chose Kavita. As Eijaz had promised the Red Zone contestants that he would swap them all if he would get a chance, after the contestants stated their reasons, Eijaz stating his own reasons, sent Rubina, Nishant, Kavita and Jasmin to the Red Zone, saving Nikki, Rahul, Pavitra and Jaan from nominations.
Bigg Boss announced that the contestants in the Red Zone – Jasmin, Rubina, Nishant and Kavita – are nominated for evictions this week.
On Salman Khan's demand, Rubina Dilaik tries to explain her stand in the Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin fight in the captaincy task. Salman tells Rubina if she felt the intent of Rahul, she should have left the task or let go of the bag.
Salman Khan tells Jasmin Bhasin that she blew her situation out of proportion and everyone outside the house is against her. He also says Rubina amplified Jasmin's reaction by telling her that it is justified to throw water on Rahul, which Salman condemned as a move that is humiliating.
Pavitra Punia says every man and woman has gone through personal traumas in life, but that doesn't mean everyone is bad or has an intent to hurt.
Salman Khan says only Jasmin Bhasin was feeling the intent of Rahul Vaidya because as viewers, no one felt that. Salman plays an audio clip from the task, which proves Rahul repeatedly requested Jasmin to let go. Rahul celebrates that he has been proven right. Salman asks Abhinav Shukla why he supported Jasmin. Abhinav says Jasmin was crying so much that as a friend, he supported her.
Salman Khan asks Jasmin Bhasin what is her understanding of 'dhamki.' As Jasmin explains, Salman tries to explain that it was more of a message for her to be careful. Jasmin says she saw his intention in his eyes.
Salman Khan says while Rahul Vaidya is being criticised, Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik have said equally bad things. He says going on about people's upbringing or education is not appreciated. He asks Nikki Tamboli to talk about duality in the house, which leads to a clash between Nikki, Jasmin, Pavitra and Rahul.
Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya that when he will become a father, will he not give singing classes to his child or not give his property to him? He asks, "If my father does something for me, will that be counted as love or nepotism?" He quotes examples of nepo-kids in Bollywood such as Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and many others, and says all of them are still working and are not a big figure. Salman says if someone likes someone's work, they will be given opportunities. He adds in the film industry, the audience did not provide opportunities to many nepo-kids because they did not want to see them in the future. The host says whosoever will have talent and the will to prove themselves, will go forward. He names Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and many others and appreciates their hard work for wherever they are. Salman also mentions about his conversation with his father Salim Khan and how he rejected Salman's request to promote him. Concluding the conversation, the host says nepotism is invalid.
Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to take Khalnayak's seat placed in the Bigg Boss house's living room. Salman brings up the nepotism debate.
Rahul Vaidya says Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik behave like each other's representatives. Rahul says during the task, Rubina told Jasmin that it was justified to abuse Rahul. However, Rubina says she is being misquoted as the term justified was used only because Rahul was comparing the situation of Jasmin to the time when Nikki abused during a task in the first week.
Salman Khan asks housemates to choose two contestants who follow Rubina Dilaik's direction. Housemates give the majority of votes to Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla. But Salman declares that the viewers think Jasmin Bhasin and Nishant Singh Malkani are the puppets of Rubina.
Salman Khan says Eijaz Khan is sad after becoming the captain. Nikki Tamboli says he is very aware of the fact that he has to make people follow the rules. Eijaz says he likes to follow the rules and he wants to ensure that everyone follows the rules too.
Salman Khan meets the contestants. As soon as he enters the house, Salman pulls Jasmin Bhasin's leg. He takes a dig at her reaction after the captaincy task. He says the way she cried out loud; it broke speakers, hearts and ears too.
Jaan Kumar Sanu takes Nishant Singh Malkani and Abhinav Shukla's names as puppets, which leads to a whole new argument between Nishant, Jaan and Jasmin. Abhinav says, "Main itne paranthe nai palatta, jitna Jaan apni baaton se palatta hai." Abhinav says Rahul is not a puppet, but he is someone who has a criminal mentality. Abhinav says Eijaz is someone who becomes a puppet. Eventually, the housemates do not arrive at a joint decision.
Rubina Dilaik terms Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya as the puppets. Rubina says Jaan is an easy puppet and anyone can use him. Jaan says he never got influenced by anyone. Rahul says Rubina is very illogical. Rahul says Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla are Rubina's puppets.
In the beginning of Saturday's episode, housemates were given the task to tag puppets and their masters. The contestants had to vote who is Rubina Dilaik's puppet. Nikki Tamboli says Abhinav Shukla is Rubina's puppet, but Pavitra Punia disagrees and says Nishant Singh Malkani is the puppet. Nishant, however, disagrees. Eijaz also takes Nishant's name, but Nishant argues. Naina Singh defends Abhinav. Kavita Kaushik supports Abhinav, saying it will be wrong if he will not support his wife.
