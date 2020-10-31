Bigg Boss 14 October 31 episode LIVE UPDATES: Salman schools Jasmin

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bigg Boss 14 got a little more interesting at the beginning of its fourth week after the entry of wild card contestants Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh. Kavita entered the house as the Captain of the house. After the nomination task, Kavita was given the power to save one of the nominated contestants. Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli were nominated by the housemates while Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were already in the Red Zone. Kavita chose to save Eijaz, who joined contestants in the Green Zone, while the rest of the nominated contestants were shifted to the Red Zone.

The audience was introduced to the new and aggressive side of Kavita Kaushik on the second day of her stay in the Bigg Boss house. She lost her cool over Shardul Pandit, Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik not following Bigg Boss rules or her command as the captain.

Soon, the housemates were given a captaincy task titled BB World Tour during which the Red Zone contestants – Nikki, Jaan, Pavitra and Rahul – were supposed to steal bags of the Green Zone contestants and ensure they are out of the task. By the end of the task, Eijaz Khan became the captain of the house. However, his captaincy did not go down well with many, including Kavita Kaushik. Kavita claimed Eijaz irritated her. She also mentioned that she was never his friend, but because he was so excited to see her as the wild card contestant, she did not want to hurt him. An irritated Kavita also snapped at Eijaz and told him that she felt “used” by him, blaming him for not being able to connect with the other housemates because they assume she is his friend. A heartbroken Eijaz was seen crying in a conversation with Nikki.

As the captain, Eijaz got the opportunity to swap the Red Zone contestants Nikki, Jaan, Rahul and Pavitra with anyone among Kavita, Shardul, Naina, Rubina, Abhinav, Nishant and Jasmin. Rahul chose Jasmin, Pavitra chose Rubina, Jaan chose Nishant and Nikki chose Kavita. As Eijaz had promised the Red Zone contestants that he would swap them all if he would get a chance, after the contestants stated their reasons, Eijaz stating his own reasons, sent Rubina, Nishant, Kavita and Jasmin to the Red Zone, saving Nikki, Rahul, Pavitra and Jaan from nominations.

Bigg Boss announced that the contestants in the Red Zone – Jasmin, Rubina, Nishant and Kavita – are nominated for evictions this week.