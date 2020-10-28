Bigg Boss 14 October 28 episode LIVE UPDATES: ‘Rahul Vaidya is shining’

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bigg Boss 14 has entered the fourth week. While it had become a bit monotonous after the exit of three Toofani seniors – Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, the three new entrants – Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh have brought the much-needed spark to the show.

Now, the contestants who are there in the show are Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkani, Kavita, Shardul and Naina. From these 12 housemates, there are only a few who are grabbing eyeballs, both for right and wrong reasons.

Singer Rahul Vaidya has become the centre of attraction this week for bringing up the issue of nepotism inside Bigg Boss house. During the nomination task, he called Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu, a product of nepotism. He said he has been signed for the show only because he is Kumar Sanu’s son, otherwise, he has achieved nothing in life to be there in the Bigg Boss house. His comment has earned the displeasure of both the audience and the contestants of the show.

After this week’s nomination task, Rahul, Nikki, Jaan and Pavitra have been sent to the Red Zone, where they have the sword of eviction hanging over their head.