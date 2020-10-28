Bigg Boss 14 October 28 episode LIVE UPDATES: ‘Rahul Vaidya is shining’

Bigg Boss 14 has entered the fourth week. While it had become a bit monotonous after the exit of three Toofani seniors – Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, the three new entrants – Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh have brought the much-needed spark to the show.
Now, the contestants who are there in the show are Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkani, Kavita, Shardul and Naina. From these 12 housemates, there are only a few who are grabbing eyeballs, both for right and wrong reasons.
Singer Rahul Vaidya has become the centre of attraction this week for bringing up the issue of nepotism inside Bigg Boss house. During the nomination task, he called Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu, a product of nepotism. He said he has been signed for the show only because he is Kumar Sanu’s son, otherwise, he has achieved nothing in life to be there in the Bigg Boss house. His comment has earned the displeasure of both the audience and the contestants of the show.
After this week’s nomination task, Rahul, Nikki, Jaan and Pavitra have been sent to the Red Zone, where they have the sword of eviction hanging over their head.
Kamya Punjabi is rooting for Rahul Vaidya for the way he performed the task, but she also stated that bringing Jasmin Bhasin's profession in between was not required. In a tweet, she mentioned, #RahulVaidya ne bag liya, sahi kiya.. he was doing the task which is not at all wrong but 'Actor hai Actor hai' bole ke kise ke profession ko beech mein laana was so not cool #BB14 (Rahul took the bag, he did right. He was in a task. But saying 'She is an actor' and bringing profession in between is not cool.)"
Trade analyst Rohitt Jaiswal said, "Entire house seems to be against #RahulVaidya... Either he is totally wrong... Or he is the biggest contestant of the season... Too early to comment but love him or hate him @rahulvaidya23 all set to stay inside #BiggBoss14 for weeks now.. Strong contender... Well played.."
In Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss season 14, the contestants were assigned the captaincy task titled BB World Tour. In the task, the contestants had to take care of a bag with their name tags. The Red Zone contestants - Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu - were asked to talk to the contestants and try to take their bags away. The Green Zone contestants had to convince the Red Zone contestants as to why they should be the captain this week. Bigg Boss informed that the first one to lose the task among the Green Zone contestants - Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Shardul Pandit, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan and Naina Singh - will be assigned as the coordinator of the task. As Nikki successfully snatches Naina's bag, the latter becomes the coordinator.
As the game proceeds, Rahul heads towards Jasmin and asks her to let go of the bag. When Jasmin refuses to do so, Rahul drags her with all his might. The move does not go down well with Jasmin, who later was found crying and expressing her anger. The task will continue in Wednesday's episode as well.
Apart from the task, the episode witnessed a cold war between Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya. Rahul continued to poke Jaan and stood by his nepotism argument.