Bigg Boss 14 October 26 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss season 14’s third week ended on a very exciting note with the introduction of three wild card contestants – Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh.
During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan introduced the wild card entries to the audience and contestants. The actor praised Kavita for her portrayal of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the show FIR. Salman said he is a fan of her acting and she is the best on-screen female cop.
When Salman spoke to Naina Singh, the nervous and excited contestant spoke about how she had thought of finding love in the Bigg Boss house, but she is disappointed with the kind of male contestants on the show.
Moving on, Salman Khan assigned a task to Shardul Pandit where he had to name the animals the contestants in the house would be if it was a Bigg Boss Zoo. While Shardul said Nikki Tamboli is a crow, he tagged Rubina Dilaik as a hyena and Pavitra Punia as a wildcat.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were extremely excited to know that Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit are going to be part of the show. The housemates were asked to vote for one contestant they want to see in the Red Zone of the house. Since Shardul and Naina were given four votes each, no one was sent to the Red Zone but because Kavita received only one vote, she was titled as the new captain of the house.
Kavita Kaushik says Bigg Boss house needs discipline and cleanliness. In a video shared on Twitter, Kavita is seen taking charge of the house. She also gets into a verbal spat with Pavitra Punia and Shardul Pandit over them breaking a rule.
Priya Malik is "really looking forward to Kavit Kaushik entering the Bigg Boss 14 house."
Smabhavna Seth is rooting for Kavita Kaushik who entered Bigg Boss season 14 as a wild card on Sunday. In a tweet, she wrote, "I recommend you to not mess with her."
Soon, Kavita, Shardul and Naina entered the house. Kavita told Eijaz Khan how Rubina Dilaik blew Salman Khan's joke out of proportion and cried in the confession room that he referred to her husband Abhinav Shukla as 'samaan.' Kavita said Rubina is very insecure, and it is her insecurity that is not letting Abhinav shine bright in the game.
Naina Singh was seen bonding with Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkani. Shardul Pandit, who is friends with Pavitra Punia, told the actor that she is playing well but needs to stay away from getting emotionally involved.