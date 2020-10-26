Bigg Boss 14 October 26 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss season 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: Colors TV/Twitter)

Bigg Boss season 14’s third week ended on a very exciting note with the introduction of three wild card contestants – Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan introduced the wild card entries to the audience and contestants. The actor praised Kavita for her portrayal of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the show FIR. Salman said he is a fan of her acting and she is the best on-screen female cop.

When Salman spoke to Naina Singh, the nervous and excited contestant spoke about how she had thought of finding love in the Bigg Boss house, but she is disappointed with the kind of male contestants on the show.

Moving on, Salman Khan assigned a task to Shardul Pandit where he had to name the animals the contestants in the house would be if it was a Bigg Boss Zoo. While Shardul said Nikki Tamboli is a crow, he tagged Rubina Dilaik as a hyena and Pavitra Punia as a wildcat.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were extremely excited to know that Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit are going to be part of the show. The housemates were asked to vote for one contestant they want to see in the Red Zone of the house. Since Shardul and Naina were given four votes each, no one was sent to the Red Zone but because Kavita received only one vote, she was titled as the new captain of the house.