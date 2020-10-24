Bigg Boss 14 October 24 episode LIVE UPDATES: Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh to enter the house today?

Bigg Boss season 14’s third week started on a very emotional and shocking note. Bigg Boss divided the house into three teams – Gauahar Khan’s team, Hina Khan’s team and Sidharth Shukla’s team. The contestants picked their mentor and battled against each other to continue their journey in the game show.
Bigg Boss announced that the team which loses the task would have to walk out of the house. At the end of the task, Hina’s team was announced as the winner while Sidharth’s team, which consisted of Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, lost. Because Nikki was already selected as the confirmed contestant in the first week, she was safe, but Pavitra and Eijaz had to leave the house along with their mentor Sidharth.
Soon, Hina and Gauahar also bid goodbye to the housemates. Shehzad Deol, who was voted as the ‘Gayab’ member of the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar last week, was also evicted from the house.
Bigg Boss also revealed a new area in the house called Red Zone. The first inmates of the area were Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. Bigg Boss announced that the Red Zone members will always be at the risk of getting evicted, but they will also get the chance to get back in the Green zone.
During the week, Rubina Dilaik was also seen complaining to Bigg Boss. In the confession room, she shared that she felt disrespected when host Salman Khan referred to her husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla as her ‘personal samaan’. Bigg Boss offered her the chance to leave the show as the team or the host do not intend to disrespect anyone. However, Rubina and Abhinav chose to stay.
The audience also witnessed the first captaincy task, which was being judged by Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. By the end of the task, Nishant Singh Malkani was declared as the captain. However, Nishant’s captaincy lasted just a day because Bigg Boss pointed out that many rules were broken under his captaincy.
Singers Preeti-Pinky will enter the Bigg Boss house and celebrate Navratri with the housemates.
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth is thrilled about Kavita Kaushik's entry in Bigg Boss 14. She wrote, "@Iamkavitak is here to show you how it's done!Others beware! I recommend you to not mess with her."
In today's episode, Naina Singh and Kavita Kaushik will enter the Bigg Boss house as wildcard entries.
Sharing a video on Twitter, Gauahar Khan expressed she is "extremely grateful for the opportunity" to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. She wrote, "Words fall short to define what Bigg Boss meant to me. An emotional connection, those memories, that I will cherish for life. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity given, to relive those days, and to all my fans out there for their immense love. I love you Bigg Boss."
The Friday episode of Bigg Boss began with Nishant Singh Malkani losing the captaincy. Bigg Boss stated that Nishant was not ready to take up a big responsibility of being the captain of the house as, under him, many of the housemates broke important rules of the show. In fact, Nishant was also seen breaking the most important rule of the house. He was seen discussing nominations with Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli.
Jaan, Nikki and Nishant confronted Rahul Vaidya and told him that they do not trust him as a friend. Later, they were seen telling Pavitra Punia that it was Rahul who said that she has a crush on Abhinav Shukla. As soon as Pavitra spoke to Rahul about the same, their conversation blew up into a huge fight.
The day ended with the contestants participating in Navratri celebrations. Jaan-Nikki and Abhinav-Rubina performed as a couple. Jaan and Nikki won the competition. Nikki barred Abhinav and Rubina from Navratri celebrations.