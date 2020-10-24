Bigg Boss 14 October 24 episode LIVE UPDATES: Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh to enter the house today?

Bigg Boss 14 airs on Colors TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bigg Boss season 14’s third week started on a very emotional and shocking note. Bigg Boss divided the house into three teams – Gauahar Khan’s team, Hina Khan’s team and Sidharth Shukla’s team. The contestants picked their mentor and battled against each other to continue their journey in the game show.

Bigg Boss announced that the team which loses the task would have to walk out of the house. At the end of the task, Hina’s team was announced as the winner while Sidharth’s team, which consisted of Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, lost. Because Nikki was already selected as the confirmed contestant in the first week, she was safe, but Pavitra and Eijaz had to leave the house along with their mentor Sidharth.

Soon, Hina and Gauahar also bid goodbye to the housemates. Shehzad Deol, who was voted as the ‘Gayab’ member of the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar last week, was also evicted from the house.

Bigg Boss also revealed a new area in the house called Red Zone. The first inmates of the area were Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. Bigg Boss announced that the Red Zone members will always be at the risk of getting evicted, but they will also get the chance to get back in the Green zone.

During the week, Rubina Dilaik was also seen complaining to Bigg Boss. In the confession room, she shared that she felt disrespected when host Salman Khan referred to her husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla as her ‘personal samaan’. Bigg Boss offered her the chance to leave the show as the team or the host do not intend to disrespect anyone. However, Rubina and Abhinav chose to stay.

The audience also witnessed the first captaincy task, which was being judged by Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. By the end of the task, Nishant Singh Malkani was declared as the captain. However, Nishant’s captaincy lasted just a day because Bigg Boss pointed out that many rules were broken under his captaincy.